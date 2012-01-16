CodeBaseSections
Notarius - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Andrey Vasiliev
Published:
Updated:
The experimental trend indicator with alerts on the basis of price averaging.

  • Mode - a mode of formation of a signal.
  • StartBar - number of a bar from the trend beginning.
  • Confirm - required confirmation movement in a signal direction (pips).
  • Flat - distance from level of the previous signal in which limits new signals won't be formed (pips).

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/10499

