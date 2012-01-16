Join our fan page
Notarius - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 29638
The experimental trend indicator with alerts on the basis of price averaging.
- Mode - a mode of formation of a signal.
- StartBar - number of a bar from the trend beginning.
- Confirm - required confirmation movement in a signal direction (pips).
- Flat - distance from level of the previous signal in which limits new signals won't be formed (pips).
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/10499
