TARZAN - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Iurii Tokman
TARZAN.mq4
Description:

Trend indicator.

Input parameters:

  1. TimeFrame = 60; the period of the diagram can be any of the following sizes:
    1 - 1 minute;
    5 - 5 minutes;
    15 - 15 minutes;
    30 - 30 minutes;
    60 - 1 hour;
    240 - 4 hours;
    1440 - 1 day;
    10080 - 1 week;
    43200 - 1 month;
    0 (zeroes) - Period of the current chart.
  2. RSI=5; period of RSI indicator.
  3. applied_RSI=0; the used price. There can be any of price constants:
    0 - Close price;
    1 - Open price;
    2 - High price;
    3 - Low price;
    4 - Average price, (high+low) /2;
    5 - Typical price, (high+low+close) /3;
    6 - Weighed price of closing, (high+low+close+close) /4.
  4. MA=50; period of Moving Average indicator.
  5. method_MA=0; - a method of averaging. Can be any of meanings(importance) of methods sliding average (Moving Average):
    0 - Simple moving average;
    1 - Exponentially smoothed moving average;
    2 - Smoothed moving average;
    3 - Linearly weighed moving average.
  6. koridor = 5; a threshold of an envelope.



Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/10455

