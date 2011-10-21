Watch how to download trading robots for free
TARZAN - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Trend indicator.
- TimeFrame = 60; the period of the diagram can be any of the following sizes:
1 - 1 minute;
5 - 5 minutes;
15 - 15 minutes;
30 - 30 minutes;
60 - 1 hour;
240 - 4 hours;
1440 - 1 day;
10080 - 1 week;
43200 - 1 month;
0 (zeroes) - Period of the current chart.
- RSI=5; period of RSI indicator.
- applied_RSI=0; the used price. There can be any of price constants:
0 - Close price;
1 - Open price;
2 - High price;
3 - Low price;
4 - Average price, (high+low) /2;
5 - Typical price, (high+low+close) /3;
6 - Weighed price of closing, (high+low+close+close) /4.
- MA=50; period of Moving Average indicator.
- method_MA=0; - a method of averaging. Can be any of meanings(importance) of methods sliding average (Moving Average):
0 - Simple moving average;
1 - Exponentially smoothed moving average;
2 - Smoothed moving average;
3 - Linearly weighed moving average.
- koridor = 5; a threshold of an envelope.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/10455
