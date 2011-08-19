CodeBaseSections
Indicators

Post-zigzag - indicator for MetaTrader 4

ngoc thach
Views:
33180
Rating:
(6)
Published:
Updated:
Post-zigzag.mq4 (7.14 KB) view
Description:

You and I both known zigzag indicator, it's good indicator! But zigzag line can change depend on the price.

It's not fixed at the time. The post-zigzag can count the moving of zigzag line. If see many continuous post on screen, It's will more signal for changing the trend of price.

Image:

