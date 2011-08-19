Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Post-zigzag - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 33180
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Description:
You and I both known zigzag indicator, it's good indicator! But zigzag
line can change depend on the price.
It's not fixed at the time. The post-zigzag can count the moving of zigzag line. If see many continuous post on screen, It's will more signal for changing the trend of price.
Image:
LOC Kijun-Sen Channel
The channel indicator formed of 2 Kijun-Sen lines (Ichimoku system).BBR
Scalping Bollinger Bands Breakout Reversals with RSI confirmation.
Aver4Sto+Postzigzag(Set-up for USDJPY only)
Using 4 Stochastic + post-zigzag indicator(last post). The result is good!!! Profit trades (% of total --82.26%)YangTrader
YangTrader is a good indicator, it core is price moving and return, when the value crosses 15, maybe it's the best buy time and down cross 80 it's the sell time.