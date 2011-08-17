CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

LOC Kijun-Sen Channel - indicator for MetaTrader 4

mikhail
Views:
30765
Rating:
(5)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Description:

The Kijun-Sen line with up line and bottom line.

The indicator can be calculated on a different timeframe and period.

Image:

BBR BBR

Scalping Bollinger Bands Breakout Reversals with RSI confirmation.

Statement To Chart Statement To Chart

Just a simple script , that reads the HTML file a report , or detailed report , and draws a transaction from it on the chart

Post-zigzag Post-zigzag

The post-zigzag can count the moving of zigzag line. If see many continuous post on screen, It's will more signal for changing the trend of price.

Aver4Sto+Postzigzag(Set-up for USDJPY only) Aver4Sto+Postzigzag(Set-up for USDJPY only)

Using 4 Stochastic + post-zigzag indicator(last post). The result is good!!! Profit trades (% of total --82.26%)