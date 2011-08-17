Just a simple script , that reads the HTML file a report , or detailed report , and draws a transaction from it on the chart

The post-zigzag can count the moving of zigzag line. If see many continuous post on screen, It's will more signal for changing the trend of price.

Using 4 Stochastic + post-zigzag indicator(last post). The result is good!!! Profit trades (% of total --82.26%)