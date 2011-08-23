Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
YangTrader - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 61589
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Description:
This is my first indicator, share for everyone.
YangTrader is a good indicator, it core is price moving and return, when the value crosses 15, maybe it's the best buy time and down cross 80 it's the sell time.
I'm not good at English, maybe the description is unclear; But, if you need help, I think I can reply in Chinese.
Image:
Aver4Sto+Postzigzag(Set-up for USDJPY only)
Using 4 Stochastic + post-zigzag indicator(last post). The result is good!!! Profit trades (% of total --82.26%)Post-zigzag
The post-zigzag can count the moving of zigzag line. If see many continuous post on screen, It's will more signal for changing the trend of price.
GRUCHA Percentage Index
GRUCHA Percentage IndexRideAlligator
Simple EA based on Alligator indicator.