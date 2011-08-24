Watch how to download trading robots for free
GRUCHA Percentage Index - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Author:
Grzegorz Antosiewicz. gaa1@poczta.fm
It finds the lowest/higest prices and generate signals by comparing the bulls and bears bars.
YangTrader
YangTrader is a good indicator, it core is price moving and return, when the value crosses 15, maybe it's the best buy time and down cross 80 it's the sell time.Aver4Sto+Postzigzag(Set-up for USDJPY only)
Using 4 Stochastic + post-zigzag indicator(last post). The result is good!!! Profit trades (% of total --82.26%)
RideAlligator
Simple EA based on Alligator indicator.DiNapoli and Fibos
Basic combination of fractals, DiNapoli objectives and Fibo nodes.