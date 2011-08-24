CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

GRUCHA Percentage Index - indicator for MetaTrader 4

crn
Views:
20716
Rating:
(4)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Author:

Grzegorz Antosiewicz. gaa1@poczta.fm

It finds the lowest/higest prices and generate signals by comparing the bulls and bears bars.

YangTrader YangTrader

YangTrader is a good indicator, it core is price moving and return, when the value crosses 15, maybe it's the best buy time and down cross 80 it's the sell time.

Aver4Sto+Postzigzag(Set-up for USDJPY only) Aver4Sto+Postzigzag(Set-up for USDJPY only)

Using 4 Stochastic + post-zigzag indicator(last post). The result is good!!! Profit trades (% of total --82.26%)

RideAlligator RideAlligator

Simple EA based on Alligator indicator.

DiNapoli and Fibos DiNapoli and Fibos

Basic combination of fractals, DiNapoli objectives and Fibo nodes.