Counts crosses off MAs, it shows % that all MAs are above slower MAs

If MA crosses above another, the indicator rises

If MA crosses under another, the indicator falls

If the indicator rises to 100%, every MA is above MAs with higher period

If the indicator falls to 0%, every MA is under MAs with higher period

You set the maximal MA and the step between the MAs

Parameters

the Max MA - Maximal Moving Average.

MAs Step - Step between MAs, optimal is Max MA/10.

MA on MAs crosses - Moving average calculated on main line MAcrosses.

MA method

Applied to price

Alert - if it is true alert will show up at every cross of alert Lines.

Alert Line - can be Crosses(main line), or Average(MA on MAs crosses line).

Alert Up Level - level at which show alert.

Alert Down Level - level at which show alert.



Can by used as a trend indicator with high values







Can by used as an oscillator indicator with low values