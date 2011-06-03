CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

MAcrosses - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Matus German
Views:
33109
Rating:
(3)
Published:
Updated:
MAcrosses.mq4 (6.02 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Counts crosses off MAs, it shows % that all MAs are above slower MAs

If MA crosses above another, the indicator rises
If MA crosses under another, the indicator falls

If the indicator rises to 100%, every MA is above MAs with higher period
If the indicator falls to 0%, every MA is under MAs with higher period

You set the maximal MA and the step between the MAs

Parameters

  • the Max MA - Maximal Moving Average.

  • MAs Step - Step between MAs, optimal is Max MA/10.

  • MA on MAs crosses - Moving average calculated on main line MAcrosses.

  • MA method

  • Applied to price

  • Alert - if it is true alert will show up at every cross of alert Lines.

  • Alert Line - can be Crosses(main line), or Average(MA on MAs crosses line).

  • Alert Up Level - level at which show alert.

  • Alert Down Level - level at which show alert.


Can by used as a trend indicator with high values


Can by used as an oscillator indicator with low values

MultiLineMovingAverage_v1.1 MultiLineMovingAverage_v1.1

Индикатор показывает в рабочем окне графика цены средних линий с других периодов.

cci with arrow cci with arrow

This indicator makes use of increase in momentum of cci value with respect to the last peak or bottom.

Currency Pairs Correlation Currency Pairs Correlation

This indicator is developed to show the average movement of any 2 correlated currency pairs of the same TF.

EES Velocity EES Velocity

Velocity = High-Low / Time. Time is changeable to minutes, hours, or days. Seconds is the default. In physics, Velocity = distance / time.