MAcrosses - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 33109
-
Counts crosses off MAs, it shows % that all MAs are above slower MAs
If MA crosses above another, the indicator rises
If MA crosses under another, the indicator falls
If the indicator rises to 100%, every MA is above MAs with higher period
If the indicator falls to 0%, every MA is under MAs with higher period
You set the maximal MA and the step between the MAs
Parameters
the Max MA - Maximal Moving Average.
MAs Step - Step between MAs, optimal is Max MA/10.
MA on MAs crosses - Moving average calculated on main line MAcrosses.
MA method
Applied to price
Alert - if it is true alert will show up at every cross of alert Lines.
Alert Line - can be Crosses(main line), or Average(MA on MAs crosses line).
Alert Up Level - level at which show alert.
Alert Down Level - level at which show alert.
Can by used as a trend indicator with high values
Can by used as an oscillator indicator with low values
