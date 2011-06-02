CodeBaseSections
Indicators

cci with arrow - indicator for MetaTrader 4

olufikayo olowoyo
Views:
33539
Rating:
(4)
Published:
Updated:
Description:

It can be used for scalpers and to determine if a trend is gaining or loosing momentum.

For scalper:use on m5 attach with period M15,M30 and H1 where there exist an arrow,place an order.

For momentum: the arrow indicates where the new high/low is greater/lesser than the previous high/low,hence can be used to predict if the trend would fail or pass.

Image:

