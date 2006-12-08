How It Works? Let me explain like this (the concept is symple ) :



- play GBPUSD as a BaseSymbol and if SMA is heading up;



- go long GBPUSD and hedge EURUSD short to reduce the risk but i also hedge USDCHF long too that's it;



- then due to the EA let me show an example;



- set the avilable hedge symbol to 3 , EURUSD-USDCHF-USDJPY as defalt if you dont want to hedge USDJPY just set "HedgeH3" to false but if you want to hedge USDJPY



- set "H3.followBase" to true (default) if you want to send order the same way of GBPUSD;

- set "H3.followBase" to false if you want to send order the opposite way of GBPUSD with "H3.LotsRatio" =2 ,as default, that will send the order twice in lot-size of GBPUSD. BUT the hedge of GBPUSD-USDJPY will execute only when the correlation between GBPUSD-USDJPY is pass the "H3.Expect.CorRelation" value.

- if you expect -0.90 they will be sent only when correlation is less than -0.90 and either;

- if you expect 0.90 they will be sent only when correlation is greater than 0.90 and dont worry each hedge work separately with MagicNo,MagicNo+1 and MagicNo+2. So please change the "MagicNo" to something differrent like 318 if you want to play another pair as BaseSymbol.



Last thing:

- each hedge will be closed when overall profit is greater than "Expect.Profit" and dont worry about the swap. This EA can auto calculate the profit from swap



- if your hedge can make profit from swap the EA will not mention swap only close hedge when reach"Expect.Profit";



- BUT if your hedge cant make profit from swap the ea will close hedge when total profit (real + swap) is reach"Expect.Profit".



Because of this kind of EA can not test by backtesting so the result is still in forwardtesting process and i've got only this picture:

Enjoy!