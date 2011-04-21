This indicator compares four types of regression (linear, quadratic, logarithmic and exponential) and chooses the one that best fits the data analyzed.

This version:

Fixed an error in calculating the standard deviation;

Makes more use of the indicators of MQL4 standard library;

Improved the functions of calculation of the regressions;

Frees a buffer. It only uses 3 buffers now;

Added a Comment parameter to enable/disable comments on the screen.

The changes do not affect the indicator from the visual point of view, however, the values shown on screen are corrected.

Previous version: Regression Analysis