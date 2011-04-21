Watch how to download trading robots for free
Regression Analysis v2.0 - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 63737
-
This indicator compares four types of regression (linear, quadratic, logarithmic and exponential) and chooses the one that best fits the data analyzed.
This version:
- Fixed an error in calculating the standard deviation;
- Makes more use of the indicators of MQL4 standard library;
- Improved the functions of calculation of the regressions;
- Frees a buffer. It only uses 3 buffers now;
- Added a Comment parameter to enable/disable comments on the screen.
The changes do not affect the indicator from the visual point of view, however, the values shown on screen are corrected.
Previous version: Regression Analysis
