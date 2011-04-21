CodeBaseSections
Indicators

BbSq-OsMA - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Remyn
Views:
25641
Rating:
(4)
Published:
Updated:
BbSq-OsMA.mq4 (3.42 KB)
Description:

It is the bbsqueeze indicator but with OsMA as momentum.

If you want the original bbsqueeze indicator, you can find it here on Code Base.

Be aware of the changes I have made on the setups for the Keltner Channels.

It´s just for filtering out to many setups.

With best regards

Remyn



