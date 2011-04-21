Watch how to download trading robots for free
BbSq-OsMA - indicator for MetaTrader 4
25641
Description:
It is the bbsqueeze indicator but with OsMA as momentum.
If you want the original bbsqueeze indicator, you can find it here on Code Base.
Be aware of the changes I have made on the setups for the Keltner Channels.
It´s just for filtering out to many setups.
With best regards
Remyn
