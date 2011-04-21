Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
RDI_ForexForecast - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 32858
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author:
RDI
Description:
This indicator forecast the future movement of highest and lowest prices depending on similar movement in the past by weighted mean. It calculates squares of difference between current bars and past bars to decide the similarity.
External variables:
- BasePeriod --- Number of basement bars to forecast
- ForecastPeriod --- Bars to forecast
- Samples --- Period to check similarity to current movement
- BaseElements --- Number of elements to choose for forecasting
Image:
Regression Analysis v2.0
This indicator compares four types of regression (linear, quadratic, logarithmic and exponential) and chooses the one that best fits the data analyzed.Buy / sell indicator with alerts.
This is the updated version of the indicator i uploaded previously at http://codebase.mql4.com/7121.
BbSq-OsMA
It is the bbsqueeze indicator but with OsMA as momentum.AutoEnvelope
Automatic EMA envelope.