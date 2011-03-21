Join our fan page
Regression Analysis - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 53699
This indicator compares four types of regression (linear, quadratic, logarithmic and exponential) and chooses the one that best fits the data analyzed.
This analysis is done every time there is a new tick.
// ---- inputs // dp_limiter It should be >2 . If not it will be autoset to default value // endpos Last value position to the right. It should be >0. If not it // will be autoset to default value // record [true] - record on; [false] - record off extern int dp_limiter =100; // Number of data points extern int endpos =0; // Last value position extern double multStdDev =1.96; // Bands separation extern bool record =false; // Record info into a file text
In the left top corner of the chart four values are displayed. These values represent the dispersion of data regarding to its regression, so the smallest value indicates the best option. Additionally, the indicator allows recording these values into a text file for further analysis.
