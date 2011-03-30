Join our fan page
ZMFX Forex Trend v3 - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 55670
Description:
More information at my blog. Allows You to have a look at 8 currency pairs and their 5 indicators with this, 1 indicator. It is recommended to use it on higher time frames, such as 4H, Daily, Weekly. For example, if trading on 15MIN TF, put this on Daily chart, and trade strongest and weakest currency pairs, depending on trend direction.Arrow descriptions:
LIME arrow - extreme Bullish trend.
GREEN arrow - simple Bullish trend.
FIREBRICK arrow - simple Bearish trend.
RED arrow - extreme Bearish trend.
This indicator compares four types of regression (linear, quadratic, logarithmic and exponential) and chooses the one that best fits the data analyzed.Kaufman Efficiency Ratio
Kaufman Efficiency Ratio (also called "generalized fractal efficiency") according to Perry Kaufman books "Smarter Trading" and "Trading Systems & Methods".
