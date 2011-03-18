Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Kaufman Efficiency Ratio - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 42260
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Description:
Kaufman Efficiency Ratio (also called "generalized fractal efficiency") according to Perry Kaufman books "Smarter Trading" and "Trading Systems & Methods".
Image:
See also:
"Code request: Kaufman Efficiency Ratio"
Kaufman Volatility
Kaufman Volatility according to Perry Kaufman books "Smarter Trading"I-Regr Alert Notifier
A Notifier for I-Regr Indicator, It alerts when Price Breaks Up or Down I-Regr lines.N
Regression Analysis
This indicator compares four types of regression (linear, quadratic, logarithmic and exponential) and chooses the one that best fits the data analyzed.ZMFX Forex Trend v3
Trend of 8 pairs on one chart