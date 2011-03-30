ACTUAL VERSION : http://codebase.mql4.com/en/code/10413

Expert advisor that trade in the trend of EMA and buy/sell signals get from Williams %R

I have tried to create an Expert advisor that could by traded with 1000 EUR starting equity and to minimize the drawdown. Hope you like it. I appreciate every feedback.

Optimized for EURUSD 5 min

I have removed some bugs, changed position sizing, you define the % of your account you want to risk on a single trade. I added simple trailing stop, if trailingStop = 0, then it is disabled.

You use it on your own risk. I am not responsible for your loss, you have to change, test and optimize it for your purpose.

Inputs:

extern double takeProfit = 200 ; extern double maxStopLoss = 50 ; extern double maxLots = 10 ; extern double maxContracts = 2 ; extern double EMA = 144 ; extern int iWPRPeriod = 46 ; int iWPRretracement = 30 ; extern double trailingStop = 50 ; extern int risk = 2 ; extern double magicNumber = 13131 ;

Strategy Tester Report

EMAplusWPRv1_1

XTrade-MT4 Demo (Build 229)

Symbol EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar) Period 5 Minutes (M5) 2010.01.04 00:00 - 2011.02.01 23:55 (2010.01.04 - 2011.02.02) Model Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes) Parameters takeProfit=200; maxStopLoss=50; maxLots=0.1; maxContracts=2; EMA=144; iWPRPeriod=46; trailingStop=50; risk=6; magicNumber=13131; Bars in test 59025 Ticks modelled 7365767 Modelling quality n/a Mismatched charts errors 8220 Initial deposit 1000.00 Total net profit 1635.88 Gross profit 4478.56 Gross loss -2842.67 Profit factor 1.58 Expected payoff 3.92 Absolute drawdown 22.16 Maximal drawdown 249.69 (10.77%) Relative drawdown 12.99% (188.82) Total trades 417 Short positions (won %) 198 (67.68%) Long positions (won %) 219 (73.52%) Profit trades (% of total) 295 (70.74%) Loss trades (% of total) 122 (29.26%) Largest profit trade 67.23 loss trade -39.62 Average profit trade 15.18 loss trade -23.30 Maximum consecutive wins (profit in money) 20 (273.93) consecutive losses (loss in money) 6 (-142.17) Maximal consecutive profit (count of wins) 326.42 (15) consecutive loss (count of losses) -142.17 (6) Average consecutive wins 4 consecutive losses 2

To use my position sizing increase the maxLots size and define the risk - how many % of your account you want to risk on a single trade.

For position sizing I use the following code:

minAllowedLot = MarketInfo( Symbol (), MODE_MINLOT); lotStep = MarketInfo( Symbol (), MODE_LOTSTEP); maxAllowedLot = MarketInfo( Symbol (), MODE_MAXLOT ); balance = AccountBalance(); ilo = ((balance * risk / 100 ) / maxStopLoss); lots = NormalizeDouble (ilo, 0 ) * lotStep; if (lots < minAllowedLot) lots = minAllowedLot; if (lots > maxLots) lots = maxLots; if (lots > maxAllowedLot) lots = maxAllowedLot;

