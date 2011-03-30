Join our fan page
EMAplusWPRv1_1 - expert for MetaTrader 4
- 16333
ACTUAL VERSION : http://codebase.mql4.com/en/code/10413
Expert advisor that trade in the trend of EMA and buy/sell signals get from Williams %R
I have tried to create an Expert advisor that could by traded with 1000 EUR starting equity and to minimize the drawdown. Hope you like it. I appreciate every feedback.
Optimized for EURUSD 5 min
I have removed some bugs, changed position sizing, you define the % of your account you want to risk on a single trade. I added simple trailing stop, if trailingStop = 0, then it is disabled.
You use it on your own risk. I am not responsible for your loss, you have to change, test and optimize it for your purpose.
Inputs:
extern double takeProfit = 200; // take profit extern double maxStopLoss = 50; // stop loss extern double maxLots = 10; // max lots per position extern double maxContracts = 2; // max open positions, 2 is optimal for smoother equity extern double EMA = 144; // EMA to identify trend extern int iWPRPeriod = 46; // Williams' Percentage Range to determine buy/sell signals int iWPRretracement = 30; // retracement of Williams' Percentage to allow next trade extern double trailingStop = 50; // trailing stop, use 0 to disable trailing stop extern int risk = 2; // % of account you want to risk on a trade extern double magicNumber = 13131;
Strategy Tester Report
|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|5 Minutes (M5) 2010.01.04 00:00 - 2011.02.01 23:55 (2010.01.04 - 2011.02.02)
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parameters
|takeProfit=200; maxStopLoss=50; maxLots=0.1; maxContracts=2; EMA=144; iWPRPeriod=46; trailingStop=50; risk=6; magicNumber=13131;
|Bars in test
|59025
|Ticks modelled
|7365767
|Modelling quality
|n/a
|Mismatched charts errors
|8220
|Initial deposit
|1000.00
|Total net profit
|1635.88
|Gross profit
|4478.56
|Gross loss
|-2842.67
|Profit factor
|1.58
|Expected payoff
|3.92
|Absolute drawdown
|22.16
|Maximal drawdown
|249.69 (10.77%)
|Relative drawdown
|12.99% (188.82)
|Total trades
|417
|Short positions (won %)
|198 (67.68%)
|Long positions (won %)
|219 (73.52%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|295 (70.74%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|122 (29.26%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|67.23
|loss trade
|-39.62
|Average
|profit trade
|15.18
|loss trade
|-23.30
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|20 (273.93)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|6 (-142.17)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|326.42 (15)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-142.17 (6)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|4
|consecutive losses
|2
To use my position sizing increase the maxLots size and define the risk - how many % of your account you want to risk on a single trade.
For position sizing I use the following code:
minAllowedLot = MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_MINLOT); //IBFX= 0.10 lotStep = MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_LOTSTEP); //IBFX= 0.01 maxAllowedLot = MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_MAXLOT ); //IBFX=50.00 balance = AccountBalance(); ilo = ((balance * risk / 100) / maxStopLoss); lots = NormalizeDouble(ilo, 0) * lotStep; if (lots < minAllowedLot) lots = minAllowedLot; if (lots > maxLots) lots = maxLots; if (lots > maxAllowedLot) lots = maxAllowedLot;
Strategy Tester Report
|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|5 Minutes (M5) 2010.01.04 00:00 - 2011.02.01 23:55 (2010.01.04 - 2011.02.02)
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parameters
|takeProfit=200; maxStopLoss=50; maxLots=10; maxContracts=2; EMA=144; iWPRPeriod=46; trailingStop=50; risk=6; magicNumber=13131;
|Bars in test
|59025
|Ticks modelled
|7365767
|Modelling quality
|n/a
|Mismatched charts errors
|8220
|Initial deposit
|1000.00
|Total net profit
|4655.80
|Gross profit
|13740.16
|Gross loss
|-9084.36
|Profit factor
|1.51
|Expected payoff
|11.16
|Absolute drawdown
|22.16
|Maximal drawdown
|1139.43 (28.08%)
|Relative drawdown
|28.08% (1139.43)
|Total trades
|417
|Short positions (won %)
|198 (67.68%)
|Long positions (won %)
|219 (73.52%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|295 (70.74%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|122 (29.26%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|268.93
|loss trade
|-256.75
|Average
|profit trade
|46.58
|loss trade
|-74.46
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|20 (353.21)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|6 (-354.36)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|1466.13 (15)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-664.91 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|4
|consecutive losses
|2
