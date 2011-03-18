CodeBaseSections
Kaufman Volatility - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Boris Armenteros
25316
(4)
Kaufman Volatility according to Perry Kaufman books "Smarter Trading".

"Kaufman Efficiency Ratio"

I-Regr Alert Notifier I-Regr Alert Notifier

A Notifier for I-Regr Indicator, It alerts when Price Breaks Up or Down I-Regr lines.N

ZMFX all pivot levels ZMFX all pivot levels

Indicator which draws daily, weekly and monthly pivots, support and resistance levels.

Kaufman Efficiency Ratio Kaufman Efficiency Ratio

Kaufman Efficiency Ratio (also called "generalized fractal efficiency") according to Perry Kaufman books "Smarter Trading" and "Trading Systems & Methods".

Regression Analysis Regression Analysis

This indicator compares four types of regression (linear, quadratic, logarithmic and exponential) and chooses the one that best fits the data analyzed.