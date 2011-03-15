Watch how to download trading robots for free
I-Regr Alert Notifier - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Author:
Nks
A Notifier for I-Regr Indicator, It alerts when Price Breaks Up or Down I-Regr lines.
V3(20/3/2011):
Removed
Custom Sound Notification as it didn't work
V2(15/3/2011):
Added
Custom Delay between Alarms
Custom Notifier color chooser
Custom I-Regr parameters
