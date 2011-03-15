CodeBaseSections
Indicators

I-Regr Alert Notifier - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Author:

Nks

A Notifier for I-Regr Indicator, It alerts when Price Breaks Up or Down I-Regr lines.


ChangeLog:

V3(20/3/2011):

Removed

Custom Sound Notification as it didn't work


V2(15/3/2011):

Added

Custom Delay between Alarms

Custom Notifier color chooser

Custom I-Regr parameters


