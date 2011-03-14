Join our fan page
X Trail - expert for MetaTrader 4
- 17025
Description:
This EA alerts you whenever there is a MA cross. Its very helpful if you use moving averages for your trading strategy as it spares you having to visually look for crossings.
After a cross occurs X trail sends out an alert. The EA is designed to only alert when there is a perfect cross so it wont signal till the end of the timeframe. In the picture below the orange x shows an example of where x trail would alert you.
