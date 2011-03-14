CodeBaseSections
Experts

X Trail - expert for MetaTrader 4

Published:
Updated:
X_trail.mq4 (3.38 KB) view
Description:

This EA alerts you whenever there is a MA cross. Its very helpful if you use moving averages for your trading strategy as it spares you having to visually look for crossings.

After a cross occurs X trail sends out an alert. The EA is designed to only alert when there is a perfect cross so it wont signal till the end of the timeframe. In the picture below the orange x shows an example of where x trail would alert you.


