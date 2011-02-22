Description:

First version. A very useful indicator to show trend of up to 6 currency pairs on your charts. For more information and forex trading visit my blog.

Use only on 1 hour timeframe, because it uses indicators of 1H chart. On other timeframes select ShowArrows=false in settings. If You do not want to show trend of other pairs, just delete symbol names in settings. Best to trade on smaller timeframes (M30, M15, M5, M1).

Best to use with default settings.

Use this indicator as daily trend indicator. Do not use this as a signal indicator.



In a chart below there are marked trend of 2 months of EUR/USD.



