Daily trend ZCOMForex - indicator for MetaTrader 4

[Deleted]
24328
(1)
Description:

A very useful indicator to show trend of 4 currency pairs on your charts. For more information and forex trading visit ZCOM Forex.

You will be able to choose 4 currency pairs to show daily trend.

Trend is determined by these indicators:

Smoothed Moving Average (100) of H1 chart;

Smoothed Moving Average (50) of H1 chart;

Stochastic (30,1,3) of H4 chart.

The trend is Down when SMA(50) < SMA(100) and Stochastic is below 50 level. The trend is Up when SMA(50) > SMA(100) and Stochastic is above 50 level. There is a Flat determined when SMA(50) > SMA(100) and Stochastic is below 50 level and vice versa.

