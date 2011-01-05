Join our fan page
Daily trend ZCOMForex - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 24328
Description:
A very useful indicator to show trend of 4 currency pairs on your charts. For more information and forex trading visit ZCOM Forex.
You will be able to choose 4 currency pairs to show daily trend.
Trend is determined by these indicators:
Smoothed Moving Average (100) of H1 chart;
Smoothed Moving Average (50) of H1 chart;
Stochastic (30,1,3) of H4 chart.
The trend is Down when SMA(50) < SMA(100) and Stochastic is below 50 level. The trend is Up when SMA(50) > SMA(100) and Stochastic is above 50 level. There is a Flat determined when SMA(50) > SMA(100) and Stochastic is below 50 level and vice versa.
