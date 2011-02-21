Join our fan page
'Am I missing bars in my chart?' two simple indicators to show you - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 18542
Description:
I wrote these to help me find visually where my data was patchy. It's wasn't intended for publication, so WYSIWYG!
I'm happy for people to use them for their own personal (or even company) use, but I would be annoyed if someone decided to sell them.
The logic takes weekends (49 hours) into account, but not public holidays. My broker use CET time (no Sunday bars) so unsure how it works with US times.
The separate chart version displays alert box on start up if there are missing bars - saves hunting for graphics to check! The other lists messages in the 'Experts' log.
Note that the 'same chart' indicator has 5 size of scissors (bigger scissors = more missing data), and the separate chart has slightly higher bars as more data is missing.
Feel free to change logic if you wish!
