Victor Sperandeo on "The Coming Hyperinflation"

Legendary Wall Street trader Victor Sperandeo presents a compelling, data-driven case that the current US and international monetary policies are creating the conditions for a hyperinflation on a scale never seen in the United States. The talk discusses what hyperinflation is, how it occurs, where it took place in the past within other nations, and why it has to occur ( a "statistical inevitability") in the US unless the government changes its ideology drastically. Accompanied by data slides.

Victor Sperandeo is the President and CEO of Alpha Financial Technologies. He is a professional trader with over 40 years of experience on Wall Street, trading numerous markets. He has traded independently for, among others, George Soros, Leon Cooperman and BT Alex Brown. Mr. Sperandeo is recognized for his futures market trading expertise and the development of the Diversified Trends Indicator™, the Commodity Trends Indicator™, and the Financial Trends Indicator™.



Mr. Sperandeo is the author of three acclaimed books on trading: “Trader Vic – Methods of a Wall Street Master”, “Trader Vic II – Principles of Professional Speculation”, and “Trader Vic on Commodities – What’s Unknown, Misunderstood, and Too Good to Be True”.



Additionally, he has been featured in the bestselling books, "The New Market Wizards" and "Super Traders," has been profiled twice in Barron’s (Man of all Markets, on May 2, 1983, and Trader Vic the Ultimate Wall Street Pro, on September 21, 1987). In 2008, Mr. Sperandeo was inducted into the Trader Hall of Fame. He has been quoted in The Wall Street Journal and Stocks & Commodities and has appeared frequently on CNBC, CNN, Fox and other networks.







