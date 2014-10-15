Nomura hiring in the US, HSBC in the UK

In the latest hiring roundup, HSBC is recruiting heavily in the UK, JPMorgan is targeting a new region and Nomura pours money into its US investment bank, again.

Nomura’s US hiring spree

Nomura just hired 15 senior bankers within its investment bank in the Americas. The Japanese bank has been extremely aggressive growing its U.S. investment bank over the last two years, so likely they’re not done.

UBS adding a bit in FICC

UBS did indeed retreat from fixed income, but it may have cut off more than it should, and some of those who weren’t shown the door have clearly left on their own. The Swiss bank is now hiring to re-fill some of the empty seats.

HSBC set to add dozens in the UK

HSBC has some big hiring plans for its UK office. The bank needs 35 new bankers, ranging from managing directors to VPs to analysts.

The hirers are getting hired

There are only a few business areas within banking where hiring is robust. Compliance, risk and now human resources. Internal recruitment and HR strategy are hot areas.

London a hot M&A scene

Four US M&A firms – Duff & Phelps, Stephens Inc., Houlihan Lokey and Stifel Financial – are hiring in London.

PwC to hire thousands

Like fellow Big Four firm Ernst & Young, PricewaterhouseCoopers plans on adding plenty of headcount in the coming year. PwC hopes to hires 16,000 in the US alone.

JPM’s Middle East push

JPMorgan is growing its investment banking business in the Middle East. It’s already hired several bankers from HSBC, Nomura, Rothschild and Standard Chartered.

New Morgan Stanley unit in to launch in London

Morgan Stanley has poached a senior managing director from Barclays’ US operations. He’s set to lead a new investment banking division in London focused on the business services sector, so more hiring could ensue.