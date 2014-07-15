Wave Analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY

Analysis for July 15th, 2014

EUR USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

Probably, Euro finished ascending zigzag (D) of [B] in the form of ending diagonal triangle. In this case, price is expected to continue forming final descending zigzag (E) of [B].

Possibly, price is forming final descending zigzag (E). It looks like Euro finished ascending correction B of (E)and started falling down inside final descending wave C of (E).

Probably, pair is forming descending wave C, which may take the form of impulse. In this case, price is expected to continue falling down inside impulse [iii] of C.





GBP USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

Probably, Pound completed ascending zigzag D of (B) of large skewed triangle (B), which may be followed by final descending zigzag E of (B).

Possibly, price finished (or is finishing right now) ascending impulse (v) of [c] of D of (B) of large skewed triangle (B), which may be followed by final descending zigzag [a]-[b]-[c] of E of (B).

Possibly, price started forming final descending zigzag [a]-[b]-[c] of E. If this assumption is correct, pair is expected to continue falling down inside impulse (iii) of [a].





USD CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

Probably, Franc completed descending zigzag D of (4). In this case, price is expected to continue forming final ascending zigzag E of (4).

Possibly, price is forming final ascending zigzag E. Right now, Franc is forming its final ascending wave [c] of E.

Probably, pair is forming final ascending wave [c] of E, which may take the form of impulse. In this case, price is expected to continue growing up inside impulse (iii) of [c].





USD JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

Probably, Yen finished long horizontal correction 4 of (A). In this case, later price is expected to start final ascending movement inside wave 5 of (A).

Possibly, pair finished descending zigzag [e] of 4 and the whole horizontal triangle 4. In this case, price is expected to start ascending wave 5.

Probably, price completed descending impulse (c) of [e] of 4. In this case, later pair is expected to form ascending wave 5, which may take the form of impulse.