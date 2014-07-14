Part 1 0f 5 - What The Stock Market Is All About

The people that have the most success in any business venture they enter tend to be the ones that are knowledgeable and prepared. You really need to have some idea of what you are getting into if you hope to have any kind of financial success. Failure to prepare properly usually ends with your investment going down the drain.

It is very easy to lose money in the stock market if you are not entirely sure of what you are doing. Yes, the rewards can be big, but that usually means that the risk is big, too, which is why proper preparation is essential before you start trading. The more you know about investing and how the stock market works, the more likely it is you will see a return on your financial investment.

One way to look at trading is to compare it to driving a car. You don’t need to be an expert driver to get behind the wheel, but you will need to have a basic knowledge of the controls of the vehicle, as well as the rules of the road and the signs that tell you what is and isn’t allowed. When you reach driving age, no-one is going to hand you the keys to their car unless you can show a license, which in turn shows that you have acquired the knowledge necessary to get out on the road. You should also be able to show that you have a clear knowledge of all of the pedals and control that make the car do what you want it to. It all seems pretty basic, but without this prior knowledge, you are simply a car wreck waiting to happen.

Now, let’s compare that to the world of stock market trading. Just as very few people know all of the rules of the road at the start, very few investors know all of the terminology involved in trading, focusing instead on the methods they will be using at the outset. You would never dream of stomping down on the gas pedal and taking off at high speed when you first get behind the wheel of a car. It also wouldn’t be wise to start investing in complex trades without first getting your feet wet with a few simple ones. A slow, steady approach is the best way to go in both driving and trading. Getting comfortable with the process is where it all begins. In driving, you would set the seat to a position you like, put the mirrors in a spot where you get the best views of everything, and wait until the road is clear before pulling out. In trading, you would look at the types of trades available, choosing only those that fit your budget, and which you are comfortable on pulling the trigger on. The first trade that you make should be one that is not high risk, and which doesn’t involve a sizeable financial investment.

Learning to drive usually means sharing the car with someone more experienced than you. They can then help you make better decisions that will help keep you, and every other driver on the road, safe. When it comes to trading, stockbrokers are like driving instructors in that they can help you build a portfolio that is designed to be perfectly suited to your risk and experience level. They will essentially be sitting in the passenger seat and helping to steer you towards smarter financial decisions.

If you really want to become an expert in the stock market, you had better be prepared to hit the books and devote a great deal of time to the process. If, however, you just want to get to the basics, especially in the Foreign Exchange (Forex) Market, then wait for my next article. It will be able to cover those bases for you. Once you have finished reading the content contained within, you should be able to dip your toe into the market and get on the path to trading success. I have done all the time consuming, laborious research for you, and have compiled all the pertinent information in this easy to follow article. I will break it down from beginning to end so that by the time you read the final few words, your understanding of the market and how to be successful in it will be that much clearer.