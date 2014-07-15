There’s A Little-Known Craigslist Just For Rich People
The Bloomberg terminal is an expensive Wall Street trading and research machine with lots of financial data. It has its own version of Craigslist, called POSH.


Prices tend to be higher than what you’d find in typical classifieds sections, with goods like vast estates, boats, Rolexes, diamond rings and expensive cars.


They’re mostly listed by bankers, hedge fund managers, private-equity types and their friends.

There’s even a filter for just airplanes and boats!



Here’s a 15th-century Italian castle for 20 million euros.



That’s the equivalent of $27.2 million. It has its own olive orchard, vineyard, golf course and beach villa…plus a helipad.

And an estate in Mallorca for about $20.4 million.



It has 10 bedrooms, a cinema, gym, indoor and outdoor pools and, of course, separate quarters for the help.

On POSH, you can even sell a “beautiful dressage horse” for upwards of $40,000.



Or your wife’s “seriously sexy knee-high Christian Louboutin python-skin boots” that have never been worn because they’re too big.



Apparently “exceptional to look at on the mantlepiece” but “made to be worn and gaped at.”

One Bloomberg user is trying to sell a jeep that was gifted to President Eisenhower in 1946, returned to the Scottish National Trust upon his death, and recently restored.

And hey, every now and then, you might find a more normal item on POSH. Like a $25 Gap gift card for $20. “I don’t shop here,” the user writes.



Of course not.
