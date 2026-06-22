CORE INDEX Under Pressure

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Friends, last week brought a 2% trading drawdown for the CORE INDEX. Overall, the situation remains under control, but my mood has taken a hit :( However, I personally view this as an additional test for my products, to see how my trading bots handle all the market changes. So, I'll bear this trading drawdown with a clench of my fists and see how things develop. The target trading drawdown is 5%. So the current situation is within the risk range. I'm confident that the next few weeks will bring a new wave of growth!
By the way, one of the trading bots in my portfolio that has done very well this past week is ONE MAN ARMY
Video review of my CORE INDEX for the period June 15-21
Trading bots that operate within the CORE INDEX
|
Trading bot
|
Signal page
|
Sales page
|One Man Army
|MQL5 SIGNAL
|SALES PAGE
|Scopoli EA
|MQL5 SIGNAL
|SALES PAGE
|Shark FX
|MQL5 SIGNAL
|SALES PAGE
|Investor Superstar
|MQL5 SIGNAL
|SALES PAGE
|Flash Scalper
|MQL5 SIGNAL
|SALES PAGE
|Scalping Station
|MQL5 SIGNAL
|SALES PAGE
|Prometheus Scalper
|MQL5 SIGNAL
|SALES PAGE
|Jackal System
|MQL5 SIGNAL
|SALES PAGE
|Vertigo EA
|MQL5 SIGNAL
|SALES PAGE
|Superior Trader
|MQL5 SIGNAL
|SALES PAGE
|Grabber Bot
|MQL5 SIGNAL
|SALES PAGE
|HIGH TOWER
|MQL5 SIGNAL
|SALES PAGE
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