CORE INDEX Under Pressure
Trading Systems

CORE INDEX Under Pressure

22 June 2026, 14:52
Ihor Otkydach
Ihor Otkydach
0
62

Friends, last week brought a 2% trading drawdown for the CORE INDEX. Overall, the situation remains under control, but my mood has taken a hit :( However, I personally view this as an additional test for my products, to see how my trading bots handle all the market changes. So, I'll bear this trading drawdown with a clench of my fists and see how things develop. The target trading drawdown is 5%. So the current situation is within the risk range. I'm confident that the next few weeks will bring a new wave of growth!

By the way, one of the trading bots in my portfolio that has done very well this past week is ONE MAN ARMY

Video review of my CORE INDEX for the period June 15-21



Trading bots that operate within the CORE INDEX

Trading bot

Signal page

Sales page

One Man Army MQL5 SIGNAL SALES PAGE
Scopoli EA MQL5 SIGNAL SALES PAGE
Shark FX MQL5 SIGNAL SALES PAGE
Investor Superstar MQL5 SIGNAL
 SALES PAGE
Flash Scalper MQL5 SIGNAL
 SALES PAGE
Scalping Station MQL5 SIGNAL
 SALES PAGE
Prometheus Scalper MQL5 SIGNAL
 SALES PAGE
Jackal System MQL5 SIGNAL
 SALES PAGE
Vertigo EA MQL5 SIGNAL
 SALES PAGE
Superior Trader MQL5 SIGNAL SALES PAGE
Grabber Bot MQL5 SIGNAL SALES PAGE
HIGH TOWER MQL5 SIGNAL SALES PAGE


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#CORE INDEX Under Pressure