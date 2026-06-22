CORE INDEX Under Pressure

Friends, last week brought a 2% trading drawdown for the CORE INDEX. Overall, the situation remains under control, but my mood has taken a hit :( However, I personally view this as an additional test for my products, to see how my trading bots handle all the market changes. So, I'll bear this trading drawdown with a clench of my fists and see how things develop. The target trading drawdown is 5%. So the current situation is within the risk range. I'm confident that the next few weeks will bring a new wave of growth!

By the way, one of the trading bots in my portfolio that has done very well this past week is ONE MAN ARMY



Video review of my CORE INDEX for the period June 15-21











Trading bots that operate within the CORE INDEX





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