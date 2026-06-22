Funded Titan: EURUSD H1 Trade Review — June 15–19

In this article, I will review the trades opened by Funded Titan during the period from June 15 to June 19.

Instead of showing only one general report, each position will be presented separately, including the trade direction, final result and a brief comment on the market situation. This format makes it possible to evaluate not only the final financial result, but also how the EA behaves during individual market movements.

All trades were executed on EURUSD, which is the main trading instrument of Funded Titan, using the H1 timeframe.

All trades shown in this article can be independently checked in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester using Visual Mode before purchasing the EA. A demo version of Funded Titan is available on the official MQL5 Market product page.

Funded Titan MT5 — product page and demo version

Trade #1 — EURUSD Sell on June 17

The first position of the reviewed trading week was opened on June 17 in the sell direction.

Before the entry, the price had been gradually declining. This was followed by a strong bearish impulse. Funded Titan opened a short position according to its internal trading conditions and closed it after the downward movement continued.

Trade result: +$6,897

The EA was able to capture a significant part of the strong directional movement. At the same time, the position was not kept open in an attempt to catch the entire impulse. The trade was closed according to the system rules with the profit already secured.

This position became the first trade of the week and immediately formed the main part of the weekly result. However, the performance of the EA should not be evaluated from one profitable position alone, but from the full sequence of trades opened during the period from June 15 to June 19.





Fig. 1. Funded Titan EURUSD sell position closed with a profit of +$6,897.

Trade #2 — EURUSD Sell

The second and final position of the week was also opened in the sell direction.

By that point, the market had already completed a significant part of its downward movement and entered a calmer phase. After a short consolidation, the price continued to decline, and Funded Titan opened another short position according to its trading conditions.

The movement was smaller than in the first trade of the week, so the financial result was also considerably lower. Nevertheless, the position was closed with a profit.

Trade result: +$279

This trade added to the main weekly result generated by the first position. At the same time, the EA did not attempt to open a large number of additional positions after the strong market movement. Funded Titan opened only two separate trades during the entire reviewed period.





Fig. 2. The second Funded Titan EURUSD sell position closed with a profit of +$279.

Weekly Result

During the period from June 15 to June 19, Funded Titan opened two EURUSD positions:

Total trades: 2

Profitable trades: 2

Losing trades: 0

Approximate combined trade result: +$7,176

Total Net Profit in the final Strategy Tester report: +$7,151.34

The difference between the rounded results of the individual trades and the final net result is caused by the trading costs included in the Strategy Tester report.

The main part of the weekly result was generated by the first position, where the EA captured a significant part of the strong bearish movement. The second position produced a smaller profit but was also closed positively.

This week demonstrates that the final result does not necessarily require a large number of entries. Funded Titan opened only two trades, and both positions contributed to the overall weekly result.



