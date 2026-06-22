June Comeback: From a Challenging May to Explosive Growth 🚀

Trading is never a straight line. There are winning months, difficult months, and then there are comeback months that remind us why consistency and discipline matter.

After experiencing a -28.80% drawdown in May, our EA has responded with an exceptional recovery in June, delivering an incredible +163.99% gain for the month.

Performance Overview

📅 April 2026: +53.07%

📅 May 2026: -28.80%

📅 June 2026: +163.99%







This brings the account to an overall gain of:

✅ +187.70% Total Growth Since April

Starting from a modest $200 deposit, the account has grown to $575.32, generating $375.32 in profit while maintaining a systematic and rules-based approach to trading.

Trading Statistics

Over the reporting period, the EA executed:

73 Total Trades

79% Short Trade Win Rate (42 wins from 53 short positions)

55% Long Trade Win Rate (11 wins from 20 long positions)

Profit Factor: 1.48

37,607 Pips Captured

Average Winning Trade: 2,191.6 pips

Monthly Average Growth: 60.15%







The data highlights one of the EA's key strengths: its ability to capitalize on bearish market moves while remaining active in both market directions.

The Importance of Staying Consistent

One of the biggest mistakes traders make is abandoning a strategy after a losing period. May tested the system with a negative month, but June demonstrates exactly why performance should be evaluated over a series of trades—not just a single month.

The recovery from -28.80% in May to +163.99% in June showcases the resilience of the strategy and its ability to adapt when market conditions become favorable again.

Looking Ahead

While past performance never guarantees future results, the current statistics continue to show a positive edge:

📈 Strong account growth

📈 Positive profit factor

📈 Consistent trade execution

📈 Significant pip accumulation









The focus remains the same: disciplined execution, controlled risk management, and letting the system follow its proven rules.

Interested in Testing the EA?

You can learn more about the EA here:

XAUUSD 5M Scalper Pro EA

Follow the journey and future performance updates as we continue tracking real trading results. 🚀📊