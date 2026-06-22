⚠️ Launch Price Ends July 1 | Nova GOLD Breakout - $99

Gold Trades While You Sleep.

The London session opens at 3am for some traders. The New York session closes at midnight. Gold moves when it wants to, not when it is convenient for you.

Manual traders pick their sessions and miss the rest. They set alarms. They wake up to check positions. They close trades early because they cannot afford to leave them running overnight without watching.

Nova GOLD Breakout does not have a bedtime.

What Running 24 Hours Actually Means

Every session window the EA is configured to watch, it watches. While you are at work, at dinner, asleep. The range forms, the breakout levels are set, and if price crosses one of them the trade opens. If there is a retest, the second entry fires. If the breakout fails and reverses, the fallback trade opens.

You check in when you want to. The EA has been doing its job the whole time.

That is not a small convenience. For most traders, the sessions they cannot physically watch are the ones where they miss the best moves. Set and forget automation means those sessions are covered exactly the same way the ones you are awake for are.

Two EAs. Every Market. One Price.

Nova GOLD Breakout covers gold around the clock on XAUUSD M1. Nova DNA Trader covers the seven major forex pairs hands-free. Buy one and get both.

Buy Nova GOLD Breakout on MQL5, then message me directly on MQL5 to get Nova DNA Trader added to your account for free. Normally $199. Included with this purchase.

9 days left at $99. $249 after July 1.

Buy Nova GOLD Breakout on MQL5, then message me directly on MQL5 to claim your free Nova DNA Trader bonus.