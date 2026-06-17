Fundamental Market Analysis for June 17, 2026 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY)

Events to watch today:

15:30 EET. USD - Retail Sales

21:00 EET. USD - FOMC Rate Decision

EURUSD:

The euro is receiving moderate support from a combination of two factors: the US dollar is losing some demand ahead of the Federal Reserve decision, while the ECB remains ready to respond to inflation risks. Even after the decline in oil prices, the energy factor has not fully disappeared for the euro area. As a result, the market is cautiously assessing the likelihood of further steps by the central bank. For EUR/USD, this creates a more stable foundation than at the beginning of the week.

At the same time, the euro’s rise does not look one-sided. The euro area economy remains sensitive to energy costs, while business activity may come under pressure if companies pass higher costs on to consumers more slowly than the market expects. However, the latest ECB signals show that inflation remains the key reference point. This limits the room for a rapid softening of expectations around the euro.

The dollar is being held back by uncertainty ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting. Market participants are waiting not only for the rate decision, but also for guidance on the future policy path. If the central bank maintains a cautious tone without strengthening expectations of a rate increase, demand for the dollar may remain limited. In this scenario, EUR/USD retains fundamental grounds for further gains.

Trading idea: BUY 1.1610, SL 1.1580, TP 1.1700





Events to watch today:

09:00 EET. GBP - Consumer Price Index

15:30 EET. USD - Retail Sales

21:00 EET. USD - FOMC Rate Decision

GBPUSD:

The pound approaches the Bank of England decision in a more difficult position than the euro. The market backdrop no longer gives the dollar the same advantage, but the British currency still lacks strong domestic arguments. The market is waiting for May inflation, new labour market data and retail sales figures, as these releases will show how resilient domestic demand remains. Until such confirmation appears, demand for the pound may remain restrained.

The Bank of England is expected by economists to keep the rate unchanged on 18 June. For GBP/USD, the result itself is not the only important factor. The market will also assess how far the central bank is prepared to acknowledge risks from services inflation. Lower oil prices after news from the Middle East partly ease inflation expectations, but they do not remove concerns about consumer activity and UK fiscal risks.

Even with a softer dollar, sterling may remain vulnerable if investors choose to wait for fresh data and comments from the Bank of England. Political uncertainty may also limit interest in UK assets. Therefore, the base scenario for GBP/USD remains cautious: without stronger domestic signals, the pair may come under pressure.

Trading idea: SELL 1.3425, SL 1.3455, TP 1.3335





Events to watch today:

15:30 EET. USD - Retail Sales

21:00 EET. USD - FOMC Rate Decision

USDJPY:

The yen remains in focus after the Bank of Japan raised its rate to the highest level in several decades. The policy tightening itself did not lead to a strong recovery in the currency, but it changed market perception. Further yen weakness now looks less comfortable for market participants. At elevated USD/JPY values, sensitivity to official warnings and possible action by Japanese authorities increases.

The rate differential still supports the dollar, especially ahead of the Federal Reserve decision, where the market will look for signals on the future policy path. However, after the Bank of Japan’s move, this factor no longer looks like the only reference point. If the US central bank does not strengthen expectations of a rate increase, part of the demand for the dollar against the yen may weaken. The yen may also receive additional support from a reassessment of Bank of Japan expectations.

For USD/JPY, the key risk is linked not only to the interest rate gap, but also to the authorities’ response to yen weakness. The longer the pair holds near values considered sensitive for Tokyo, the more cautious the market may become toward new dollar buying. Within the current fundamental backdrop, a decline in USD/JPY looks like the more sustainable scenario.

Trading idea: SELL 160.35, SL 160.65, TP 159.45





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