Can You Trust Trading Bots? (Weekly Performance Reveal)

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Hi everyone!



Despite a certain amount of skepticism from some traders and users, my Intraday Soft Core Index continues to grow.

As a reminder, this index consists of 12 different trading bots. Even though some of these systems experience temporary drawdowns from time to time, the other systems compensate for those losses through their profitability.

As a result, we have another profitable week behind us. The index gained more than 1% during the week, and my capital continued to grow. I'm very pleased with these results.

Now I'd like to show you exactly how the index performed over the past week and take a closer look at the performance of the individual trading systems that make up the portfolio.













TRADING BOTS that operate within CORE INDEX











