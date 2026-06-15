Can You Trust Trading Bots? (Weekly Performance Reveal)
My Trading

Can You Trust Trading Bots? (Weekly Performance Reveal)

15 June 2026, 10:13
Ihor Otkydach
Ihor Otkydach
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Hi everyone!

Despite a certain amount of skepticism from some traders and users, my Intraday Soft Core Index continues to grow.

As a reminder, this index consists of 12 different trading bots. Even though some of these systems experience temporary drawdowns from time to time, the other systems compensate for those losses through their profitability.

As a result, we have another profitable week behind us. The index gained more than 1% during the week, and my capital continued to grow. I'm very pleased with these results.

Now I'd like to show you exactly how the index performed over the past week and take a closer look at the performance of the individual trading systems that make up the portfolio.




TRADING BOTS that operate within CORE INDEX

Trading bot

Signal page

Sales page

One Man Army MQL5 SIGNAL SALES PAGE
Scopoli EA MQL5 SIGNAL SALES PAGE
Shark FX MQL5 SIGNAL SALES PAGE
Investor Superstar MQL5 SIGNAL
 SALES PAGE
Flash Scalper MQL5 SIGNAL
 SALES PAGE
Scalping Station MQL5 SIGNAL
 SALES PAGE
Prometheus Scalper MQL5 SIGNAL
 SALES PAGE
Jackal System MQL5 SIGNAL
 SALES PAGE
Vertigo EA MQL5 SIGNAL
 SALES PAGE
Superior Trader MQL5 SIGNAL SALES PAGE
Grabber Bot MQL5 SIGNAL  SALES PAGE 
HIGH TOWER MQL5 SIGNAL SALES PAGE




#Can You Trust Trading Bots? (Weekly Performance Reveal)