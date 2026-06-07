CHART PATTERNS [tambangEA]
- ADAPTIVE DYNAMIC CHANNEL -
MQL5 Blogs : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/771198
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/180397
MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/180398
CHART PATTERNS [tambangEA]
CHART PATTERNS [tambangEA] is a professional indicator designed to detect, scan, and visualize major chart patterns across multiple symbols and multiple timeframes. It combines an active-chart pattern drawing engine with a clear multi-pair and multi-timeframe dashboard, allowing traders to monitor market structure more efficiently from one chart.
This indicator is built for traders who use price action, technical structure, breakout analysis, and pattern-based decision making. It helps identify potential channels, wedges, triangles, and other common chart formations directly on the chart.
Key Features
Multi-Symbol and Multi-Timeframe Scanner
The dashboard can scan multiple symbols and timeframes at the same time. Traders can monitor several markets from one chart without manually switching between symbols.
Supported dashboard information includes:
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Symbol name
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Timeframe column
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Detected chart pattern
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Directional bias or waiting status
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Active chart highlighting
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Last scan update time
Clickable Dashboard Cells
Each dashboard cell can be clicked to switch or open the selected symbol and timeframe. This allows faster market navigation and easier pattern inspection.
Instead of manually opening charts one by one, traders can simply click the scanner cell and immediately review the selected market.
Active Chart Pattern Drawing
The indicator draws detailed pattern structures only on the active chart. This keeps the chart clean and ensures that trendlines and pattern objects match the correct price scale.
The active chart may display:
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Upper pattern line
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Lower pattern line
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Zigzag structure
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Pivot numbers
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Pattern label
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Detected market formation
Clear Pattern Names and Signal Bias
The dashboard uses readable pattern names instead of unclear abbreviations. Each detected setup is shown with a practical trading interpretation.
Examples:
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Up Channel — BUY BIAS
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Down Channel — SELL BIAS
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Rising Wedge — SELL BIAS
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Falling Wedge — BUY BIAS
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Ascending Triangle — BUY BIAS
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Descending Triangle — SELL BIAS
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Sym Triangle — WAIT BREAKOUT
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Range Channel — WAIT BREAKOUT
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No Pattern — No valid structure detected
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No Data — Market history is not available yet
Color-Based Dashboard Reading
The dashboard is designed for quick visual analysis.
Color meaning:
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Green: bullish or buy-biased pattern
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Red: bearish or sell-biased pattern
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Purple: neutral structure or waiting for breakout
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Dark/black: no valid pattern
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Gray: no available data
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Gold border: current active chart cell
Pattern Recognition Engine
The indicator is designed to detect several important chart formations, including:
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Ascending Channel
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Descending Channel
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Ranging Channel
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Rising Wedge
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Falling Wedge
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Expanding Wedge
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Contracting Wedge
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Converging Triangle
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Diverging Triangle
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Ascending Triangle
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Descending Triangle
These patterns can be used as market structure references for breakout, retest, continuation, or reversal analysis.
How to Use
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Attach the indicator to any chart.
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Set the symbols you want to scan.
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Set the timeframes you want to monitor.
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Wait for the scanner dashboard to update.
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Review the detected patterns and their bias.
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Click any dashboard cell to switch or open the selected chart.
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Analyze the active chart where the pattern is drawn in detail.
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Use your own confirmation, risk management, and trading plan before taking any trade.
Practical Trading Workflow
A simple workflow may be:
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Use the dashboard to find symbols and timeframes with active chart patterns.
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Focus on patterns with clear bias or breakout potential.
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Click the dashboard cell to inspect the chart.
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Confirm the structure manually using candlestick behavior, support/resistance, trend direction, volatility, and risk-to-reward.
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Plan entry, stop loss, and take profit based on your own trading system.
This indicator is best used as a market structure assistant, not as a standalone automatic trading system.
Recommended Usage
CHART PATTERNS [tambangEA] can be used for:
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Forex pairs
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Gold and commodities
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Indices
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Crypto symbols supported by your broker
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Multi-timeframe technical analysis
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Price action trading
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Breakout and retest planning
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Manual trading confirmation
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Market scanning and watchlist filtering
For smoother performance, use a reasonable number of symbols and timeframes depending on your computer and broker data availability.
Important Notes
The indicator does not open, modify, or close trades. It is a visual and analytical tool only.
Chart patterns are market structure references. They are not guaranteed trading signals. Patterns may change as new candles appear and as market structure develops. Always confirm the setup with your own trading rules and risk management.
Trading involves risk. Past market structure does not guarantee future results.
Why Use CHART PATTERNS [tambangEA]?
CHART PATTERNS [tambangEA] helps traders save time by scanning multiple markets and displaying pattern information in one organized dashboard. It is designed for traders who want a cleaner, faster, and more structured way to identify chart patterns without manually checking every symbol and timeframe.
With its clickable dashboard, active-chart drawing system, and clear pattern status display, this indicator can become a practical companion for technical traders who rely on structure, breakout behavior, and multi-timeframe confirmation.