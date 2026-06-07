CHART PATTERNS [tambangEA]

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CHART PATTERNS [tambangEA]

CHART PATTERNS [tambangEA] is a professional indicator designed to detect, scan, and visualize major chart patterns across multiple symbols and multiple timeframes. It combines an active-chart pattern drawing engine with a clear multi-pair and multi-timeframe dashboard, allowing traders to monitor market structure more efficiently from one chart.

This indicator is built for traders who use price action, technical structure, breakout analysis, and pattern-based decision making. It helps identify potential channels, wedges, triangles, and other common chart formations directly on the chart.

Key Features

Multi-Symbol and Multi-Timeframe Scanner

The dashboard can scan multiple symbols and timeframes at the same time. Traders can monitor several markets from one chart without manually switching between symbols.

Supported dashboard information includes:

Symbol name

Timeframe column

Detected chart pattern

Directional bias or waiting status

Active chart highlighting

Last scan update time

Clickable Dashboard Cells

Each dashboard cell can be clicked to switch or open the selected symbol and timeframe. This allows faster market navigation and easier pattern inspection.

Instead of manually opening charts one by one, traders can simply click the scanner cell and immediately review the selected market.

Active Chart Pattern Drawing

The indicator draws detailed pattern structures only on the active chart. This keeps the chart clean and ensures that trendlines and pattern objects match the correct price scale.

The active chart may display:

Upper pattern line

Lower pattern line

Zigzag structure

Pivot numbers

Pattern label

Detected market formation

Clear Pattern Names and Signal Bias

The dashboard uses readable pattern names instead of unclear abbreviations. Each detected setup is shown with a practical trading interpretation.

Examples:

Up Channel — BUY BIAS

Down Channel — SELL BIAS

Rising Wedge — SELL BIAS

Falling Wedge — BUY BIAS

Ascending Triangle — BUY BIAS

Descending Triangle — SELL BIAS

Sym Triangle — WAIT BREAKOUT

Range Channel — WAIT BREAKOUT

No Pattern — No valid structure detected

No Data — Market history is not available yet

Color-Based Dashboard Reading

The dashboard is designed for quick visual analysis.

Color meaning:

Green: bullish or buy-biased pattern

Red: bearish or sell-biased pattern

Purple: neutral structure or waiting for breakout

Dark/black: no valid pattern

Gray: no available data

Gold border: current active chart cell

Pattern Recognition Engine

The indicator is designed to detect several important chart formations, including:

Ascending Channel

Descending Channel

Ranging Channel

Rising Wedge

Falling Wedge

Expanding Wedge

Contracting Wedge

Converging Triangle

Diverging Triangle

Ascending Triangle

Descending Triangle

These patterns can be used as market structure references for breakout, retest, continuation, or reversal analysis.

How to Use

Attach the indicator to any chart. Set the symbols you want to scan. Set the timeframes you want to monitor. Wait for the scanner dashboard to update. Review the detected patterns and their bias. Click any dashboard cell to switch or open the selected chart. Analyze the active chart where the pattern is drawn in detail. Use your own confirmation, risk management, and trading plan before taking any trade.

Practical Trading Workflow

A simple workflow may be:

Use the dashboard to find symbols and timeframes with active chart patterns. Focus on patterns with clear bias or breakout potential. Click the dashboard cell to inspect the chart. Confirm the structure manually using candlestick behavior, support/resistance, trend direction, volatility, and risk-to-reward. Plan entry, stop loss, and take profit based on your own trading system.

This indicator is best used as a market structure assistant, not as a standalone automatic trading system.

Recommended Usage

CHART PATTERNS [tambangEA] can be used for:

Forex pairs

Gold and commodities

Indices

Crypto symbols supported by your broker

Multi-timeframe technical analysis

Price action trading

Breakout and retest planning

Manual trading confirmation

Market scanning and watchlist filtering

For smoother performance, use a reasonable number of symbols and timeframes depending on your computer and broker data availability.

Important Notes

The indicator does not open, modify, or close trades. It is a visual and analytical tool only.

Chart patterns are market structure references. They are not guaranteed trading signals. Patterns may change as new candles appear and as market structure develops. Always confirm the setup with your own trading rules and risk management.

Trading involves risk. Past market structure does not guarantee future results.

Why Use CHART PATTERNS [tambangEA]?

CHART PATTERNS [tambangEA] helps traders save time by scanning multiple markets and displaying pattern information in one organized dashboard. It is designed for traders who want a cleaner, faster, and more structured way to identify chart patterns without manually checking every symbol and timeframe.

With its clickable dashboard, active-chart drawing system, and clear pattern status display, this indicator can become a practical companion for technical traders who rely on structure, breakout behavior, and multi-timeframe confirmation.







