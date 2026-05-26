SMART REVERSAL PATTERN INDICATOR — User Guide

1. Installation

Open your MetaTrader 4 platform.

Go to File → Open Data Folder.

Open the folder:

MQL4 → Indicators

Copy the indicator file into this folder.

Restart MetaTrader 4 or refresh the Navigator panel.

Find SMART REVERSAL PATTERN INDICATOR in the Navigator.

Drag and drop it onto your chart.

2. How the Indicator Works

SMART REVERSAL PATTERN INDICATOR detects reversal pattern structures based on ZigZag swing points.

The indicator marks the latest reversal formation directly on the chart using trendlines, filled pattern zones, and X-A-B-C-D labels.

When a bullish reversal structure is detected, the pattern is displayed in blue.

When a bearish reversal structure is detected, the pattern is displayed in red.

The indicator can also send alerts when a new reversal pattern is detected.

3. Main Inputs

ZigZagDepth

Controls the sensitivity of swing detection. Higher values detect larger market swings.

ZigZagDeviation

Defines the minimum price deviation required for ZigZag movement.

ZigZagBackstep

Controls how close ZigZag points can be to each other.

LookbackBars

Defines how many candles the indicator scans for pattern detection.

BuyPatternColor

Color of bullish reversal patterns.

SellPatternColor

Color of bearish reversal patterns.

BuyTextColor

Text color for bullish reversal signal labels.

SellTextColor

Text color for bearish reversal signal labels.

PointTextColor

Color of X, A, B, C, and D labels.

ShowLabels

Shows or hides chart labels.

EnableAlert

Turns platform popup alerts on or off.

EnablePush

Enables mobile push notifications.

EnableEmail

Enables email notifications.

4. Signal Interpretation

BUY Reversal Pattern

A blue pattern means the indicator has detected a potential bullish reversal structure.

SELL Reversal Pattern

A red pattern means the indicator has detected a potential bearish reversal structure.

The signal should not be used alone. It is recommended to confirm the signal with market structure, support and resistance, trend direction, volatility, and risk management.

5. Recommended Usage

Use the indicator on liquid trading instruments such as Forex pairs, Gold, indices, or other active markets.

Recommended timeframes:

M15, M30, H1, H4

For scalping, lower timeframes can be used, but signals may be more frequent and require stronger confirmation.

6. Alerts

When alerts are enabled, the indicator notifies you when a new reversal pattern appears.

To use mobile push notifications:

Open MetaTrader 4.

Go to Tools → Options → Notifications.

Enable Push Notifications.

Enter your MetaQuotes ID.

Enable EnablePush = true in the indicator settings.

To use email alerts:

Go to Tools → Options → Email.

Configure your email settings.

Enable EnableEmail = true in the indicator settings.

7. Important Notes

This indicator is a technical analysis tool and does not guarantee future market movement.

Always use proper risk management.

Backtest and forward test the indicator on a demo account before using it on a real trading account.

Market conditions, spread, volatility, and broker execution may affect trading results.