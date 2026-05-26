📊 BTCUSD 1H Market Analysis | Technical Outlook

Bitcoin is currently trading around the 76.8K region after facing strong rejection near the 77.6K resistance zone. The market structure on the 1-hour timeframe is showing signs of short-term weakness, but the overall momentum still suggests the possibility of another bullish continuation once liquidity is collected from lower levels.

Over the last few sessions, BTC has respected key intraday levels very accurately. Sellers are currently defending the upper resistance zone aggressively, while buyers are still attempting to maintain bullish market structure above the recent support levels. This type of price action often creates volatility before the market decides its next major move.

📌 Important Technical Levels:

• Resistance Zone: 77.2K – 77.6K

• Major Support Zone: 75.2K – 75.6K

• Bullish Breakout Confirmation: Above 77.6K

My current expectation is that Bitcoin may continue with a temporary corrective move toward lower support areas in order to grab liquidity and reset market momentum. If buyers successfully defend the support region, we could see a strong recovery phase with price targeting higher resistance levels and potentially continuing the bullish trend.

At the moment, patience is more important than rushing entries. Markets often trap emotional traders during periods of uncertainty and volatility. Waiting for confirmation, respecting risk management, and following price action remain the key factors for long-term consistency in trading.

The overall market environment continues to provide opportunities for disciplined traders who focus on technical structure rather than emotions or hype.

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