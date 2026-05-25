MERAVITH trading system (and other supporting strategies)

Last Friday 22nd of May 2026 the market closed with bearish ideas. Here is USD/JPY 12 min time frame.
Meravith gave bearish trend with big volume inside.
The weekend and Donald Trump just added some power to the market ideas.
It is visible on the chart that quite ago this volume has been inserted in the yen.
After that the market corrected up to the bullish over the volume equilibrium line area where is really attractive to to open short orders.
The market reacted exactly this way. Bearish orders were opened on the bullish deviation line (the white dot line).
Here is the outcome:
It is important to mention that the market dropped down and reached two resistance levels of higher time frames - 15m, 30m.
The lines shows exactly those resistances and they auto appear when reached. Pay attention to the fact that the market respected the lower level before changing direction up.
It is also clearly visible from the chart that this drop was to the lower liquidity pool (the grey rectangle). The targets are not random and they obey clear logic.
So, in this case our bearish on 12 min tf reached it's exhaustion bearish level and we completed our goal. The earned was collected.
Today I will pay attention to NZD/JPY.
Why it attracted me?
I compared JPY index and NZD indez andfound very interesting information.
Here JPY index:
After the scan with Meravith I see that JPY index on 3h is bullish, but there is something that musat pay attention to. The yen even in bullish trend is very weak. It is visible that JPY cannot trade over the liquidity line this way to indicate bullishness.
The jpy just touched with a wick the bullish liquidity area over the liquidity line and then dropped. Even more, it is consistent drop.
Presently the japanese market reached it's bearish exhaustion where the movement must change. This is the final stop. As we are in bullish trend this is the last place where bullish orders can be opened. The target can be the liquidity pool (the grey rectangle) or higher.
Let's see NZD index now:
This is 12h chart. 12 h is the highest bullish time frame. So, 12h/D is the border between bulls and bears.
Lets analyze this chart. The trend is bullish , but it always faces once the D resistance. Anyhow the market proceed up again.
The practice is showing that in such cases reverse follows. In 80% of all cases it is close to the exhaustion level , but before reaching it i.e. this is very good place to reverse.
Now we have the base we need: JPY expecting to rise, NZD expecting to drop.
NZD/JPY - short
And finally lets take a look on NZD/JPY chart:
After the scannig with Meravith we see that all the timeframes are bullish except weekly chart. The border between bullsa dn bears is D/Wk which shows that this movement is expecting to be really slow.
The highest exhaustion level considering all the bullish timeframes from 1 min to D is this shown with the arrow - 95,68.
This is excellent level to short this pair (if reached).
Good luck!
Here is the result. Today is 7th of June 2026. Waiting further to develop.
Hi,
The next trading setup USDCHF 8h.
We got 2 bullish frames and one bearish. We choose the highest time frame.
Meravith showed bearish trend on 8h. The market approached the support and presently inside the support chanel (between the support line and its'deviation).
This is the best place to short. The r/r is excellent. The bearish exhaustion is the target if no volume appear here.
Good luck!
Excellent trading example of today.
EUR/USD 20 min.
Meravith showed bullish trend with significant volume inside. The market corrected twice to the support channel. Later on broke up again over equilibirum. Tested the equilibirum twice and rocket up to the upper border of the liquidity pool.
It is like a textbook example.
Market overview with Meravith Scanner
The next example of yesterday - FOMC!
USD/CHF. Meravith was long long time before FOMC statement. Several times the support has been checked and on FOMC just rocket up.
Same with EUR/USD
MERAVITH WAS SHORT QUITE BEFORE FOMC. THE CONFERENCE JUST TRIGGERED THE MOVEMENT DOWN.
THE MARKET RESPECTED EXACTLY THE BEARISH EXHAUSTION.
Meravith, unlike any other tool, has the unique ability to anticipate when and where the biggest market players — such as the Bank of Japan, for example — will intervene. Below you will see examples of this.
When all timeframes are aligned in the same direction and each of them has reached at least one level of exhaustion, the market reverses. This follows the rule that when everyone is positioned in one direction, the major players cannot profit unless they actively push the market the other way. Otherwise, there is simply nothing for them to gain.
Within a month and a half, I traded this setup three times. I’m showing the latest example.
Before the drop the market reached 12 hrs exhaustion which was the last remaining:
Drop:
Drop:
And finally you can see what actually the market respects.. the resistances which are in front of your eyes.
Clear picture where to exit.
Next example: AUD/NZD
On the 3‑hour chart we have a bearish trend with significant volume. This trend has gone through many different phases.
After the initial bearish signal, there was a very strong bullish pushback, which is evident in how many times the market revisited its support level afterwards. Even though the support was shifted several times higher, it held, and eventually the market moved in the bearish direction. At the moment, the price is very close to the bearish exhaustion level, where profits will be taken.
The euro is positioned at its weekly support level. This is a key foundational zone that should not be underestimated. Wider stop placements need to be considered, and money management should be adjusted accordingly. In situations like this, Transaction Speed shows its full value — it allows you to identify where capital is accumulating and to see clearly where the break boundary lies, as well as where support is expected. Below is the 8‑hour chart, where it is evident that we are in an accumulation zone that is part of a larger structure. A break of these levels will define the next direction; until then, the market trades within the range from one level to the other
Merawith Scanner new functionality in action. After the scan of the entre fx market (all 28 pairs) you can see which of them are lcosest to the best place where you can open positions.
Here you see NZD/CHF is nr. 1 in Meravith's signals board:
And here below how this made 5%+
NZD/CHF additionally reconfirmed the movement with its 20 min and 15 min timef rames with big bullish volume inside visible on the board (the green background)