Price speed indicator

For quite some time, I had been searching for an MT5 indicator capable of measuring price velocity with single-tick and millisecond-level precision. Surprisingly, I couldn’t find any existing solution offering this functionality — even within the MQL5 Market ecosystem.
As a result, I decided to develop my own indicator focused on real-time market microstructure analysis and high-precision price movement monitoring.
The indicator measures the speed of price changes based on incoming tick data, allowing traders to observe short-term momentum fluctuations and market acceleration in real time. It was designed primarily for scalping, high-frequency execution analysis, and advanced market behavior research where standard candle-based indicators often lack sufficient granularity.
Key focus areas include:
- tick-by-tick price velocity analysis,
- millisecond-level timing precision,
- real-time monitoring of market acceleration/deceleration,
- identification of impulsive price movements,
- enhanced visibility of short-term liquidity and volatility changes.
A free version is available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/176760
Source code: https://forge.mql5.io/twits/price_speedometer
I would highly appreciate any downloads, testing, performance observations, or technical feedback. Suggestions for additional analytical features and optimization ideas are always welcome and will help further improve the project.