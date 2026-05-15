Price speed indicator



For quite some time, I had been searching for an MT5 indicator capable of measuring price velocity with single-tick and millisecond-level precision. Surprisingly, I couldn’t find any existing solution offering this functionality — even within the MQL5 Market ecosystem.



As a result, I decided to develop my own indicator focused on real-time market microstructure analysis and high-precision price movement monitoring.



The indicator measures the speed of price changes based on incoming tick data, allowing traders to observe short-term momentum fluctuations and market acceleration in real time. It was designed primarily for scalping, high-frequency execution analysis, and advanced market behavior research where standard candle-based indicators often lack sufficient granularity.



Key focus areas include:



tick-by-tick price velocity analysis,

millisecond-level timing precision,

real-time monitoring of market acceleration/deceleration,

identification of impulsive price movements,

enhanced visibility of short-term liquidity and volatility changes.





A free version is available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/176760

Source code: https://forge.mql5.io/twits/price_speedometer



I would highly appreciate any downloads, testing, performance observations, or technical feedback. Suggestions for additional analytical features and optimization ideas are always welcome and will help further improve the project.