[+5,913 Profit] Live Session Using 'Quant Direction' Dashboard





Hello traders,

Today I used the Quant Direction indicator to identify and execute high-probability long setups on EURUSD and NAS100.

The Quant Direction Dashboard was showing a clear Bullish bias on both instruments before I entered any trade. That directional confirmation across timeframes was all I needed to execute with confidence.

Here is what the session looked like:

✅ 2 Long trades on EURUSD

Long trades on ✅ 1 Long trade on NAS100

Total session profit: $5,913

In the video below, you will see exactly how the trades were placed and managed in real time, the Quant Direction Dashboard readings, the entries, and how each position was handled.













👉 Quant Direction MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175045

👉 Quant Direction MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175046









⚠️ DISCLAIMER: Trading Forex/CFDs carries risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Test on demo accounts first and only trade capital you can afford to lose.

Results may vary by different broker, leverage, market conditions, and settings.



