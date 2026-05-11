[When Time Meets Price]: The Hidden Structure of Market Movement

Most traders focus on price.



Some focus on time.



But the market does not truly move because of one or the other.



It moves when both align.



⸻



Two Types of Levels



In my research, I separate the market into two types of levels:



p(p) — price levels

t(p) — time activation levels



⸻



p(p) — Price Structure



These are the levels created by the market itself:



channels

volume areas



deviations

balance zones



They show where the market is.



⸻



t(p) — Time Activation



These are timing points.



They show when the market becomes active.



Not direction.

Not certainty.

Just activation.



⸻



The Core Principle



The market moves when:



👉 t(p) interacts with p(p)







The Model



We can describe movement as:



👉 Impulse = t(p) × p(p)



⸻



Four Scenarios



1. Alignment (t(p) + strong p(p))



This is where real movement happens.



Time activates structure.

Liquidity expands.



⸻



2. Time without Structure



Timing appears, but no strong level.



Result:



weak movement

noise

false starts



⸻



3. Structure without Time



Strong level, no timing.



Result:



slow reaction

delayed movement



⸻



4. Conflict



Timing and structure disagree.



Example:



buy timing

but price is at resistance



Result:



fake moves

reversals

instability



⸻



Practical Thinking



Before any trade, the question is not:



👉 “Is this a signal?”



The real question is:



👉 “Where is price relative to structure, and is time activating it?”



⸻



Filtering the Market



There are moments when timings should be ignored:



after strong impulsive moves

at extreme price levels

when there is no reaction



Timing alone is not enough.



⸻



What This Changes



This shifts trading from:



❌ prediction

to

✅ observation of activation



⸻



Final Thought



The market does not move because of price.



It does not move because of time.



👉 It moves when time activates price.



⸻



Trade time. Understand price. Combine both.





iVISTscalp5 indicator - Welcome to the world of time!



The system projects time, direction, and expected movement

through Liquidity Activation Points (timings).





