[When Time Meets Price]: The Hidden Structure of Market Movement

Most traders focus on price.
Some focus on time.
But the market does not truly move because of one or the other.
It moves when both align.
⸻
Two Types of Levels
In my research, I separate the market into two types of levels:
p(p) — price levels
t(p) — time activation levels
⸻
p(p) — Price Structure
These are the levels created by the market itself:
channels
volume areas
deviations
balance zones
They show where the market is.
⸻
t(p) — Time Activation
These are timing points.
They show when the market becomes active.
Not direction.
Not certainty.
Just activation.
⸻
The Core Principle
The market moves when:
👉 t(p) interacts with p(p)
The Model
We can describe movement as:
👉 Impulse = t(p) × p(p)
⸻
Four Scenarios
1. Alignment (t(p) + strong p(p))
This is where real movement happens.
Time activates structure.
Liquidity expands.
⸻
2. Time without Structure
Timing appears, but no strong level.
Result:
weak movement
noise
false starts
⸻
3. Structure without Time
Strong level, no timing.
Result:
slow reaction
delayed movement
⸻
4. Conflict
Timing and structure disagree.
Example:
buy timing
but price is at resistance
Result:
fake moves
reversals
instability
⸻
Practical Thinking
Before any trade, the question is not:
👉 “Is this a signal?”
The real question is:
👉 “Where is price relative to structure, and is time activating it?”
⸻
Filtering the Market
There are moments when timings should be ignored:
after strong impulsive moves
at extreme price levels
when there is no reaction
Timing alone is not enough.
⸻
What This Changes
This shifts trading from:
❌ prediction
to
✅ observation of activation
⸻
Final Thought
The market does not move because of price.
It does not move because of time.
👉 It moves when time activates price.
⸻
Trade time. Understand price. Combine both.
iVISTscalp5 indicator - Welcome to the world of time!
The system projects time, direction, and expected movement
through Liquidity Activation Points (timings).