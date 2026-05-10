Trade Assistant Risk Calculator — Complete User Guide Trade Assistant Risk Calculator

Complete User Guide — All Panels, Buttons & Features

MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor · Professional Risk-Managed Order Execution

Table of Contents

1. Introduction & Installation

2. Panel Overview

3. TRADE Tab — Order Planning & Execution

4. CLOSE Tab — Bulk Close & Grid Management

5. MANAGE Tab — Breakeven & Trailing Stop

6. RISK Tab — Over-Trading & Loss-Lock Protection

7. PARTS Tab — Multi-Level Partial Close System

8. STATS Tab — Trading History & CSV Export

9. INFO Tab — Account Dashboard

10. Tools Row — Screenshot, Alert, CNCL, Calendar, Scheduler

11. Keyboard Hotkeys

12. Input Parameters Reference

13. Chart Overlays & Order Lines

14. Persistence — What Survives EA Reload

1. Introduction & Installation

Trade Assistant Risk Calculator is a professional MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that turns your chart into a complete trading workstation. It provides interactive order-line planning, precise risk-based lot sizing, automated breakeven and trailing stops, multi-level partial close scheduling, grid trading, over-trading protection rules, and an in-panel trading history report — all in a compact draggable floating panel.

Key Features

Order Planning: Drag Entry/SL/TP lines on chart; instant R:R, spread filter, commission-inclusive lot sizing; 32 named trade presets; Single/Multi/Grid execution modes; virtual pending and virtual hidden SL/TP orders

Drag Entry/SL/TP lines on chart; instant R:R, spread filter, commission-inclusive lot sizing; 32 named trade presets; Single/Multi/Grid execution modes; virtual pending and virtual hidden SL/TP orders Trade Management: Auto Breakeven (4 trigger unit types); 8-mode trailing stop engine; PARTS system with up to 10 TP + 10 SL levels; bulk close/cancel; grid tag system with topup, rebuild, per-tag thresholds

Auto Breakeven (4 trigger unit types); 8-mode trailing stop engine; PARTS system with up to 10 TP + 10 SL levels; bulk close/cancel; grid tag system with topup, rebuild, per-tag thresholds Risk Control: 9 risk modes; over-trading rules (Month/Week/Day/Hour/Minute); day loss $, day loss %, day profit % limits; cooldown timers; auto-lock with configurable unlock and close-on-lock behavior

9 risk modes; over-trading rules (Month/Week/Day/Hour/Minute); day loss $, day loss %, day profit % limits; cooldown timers; auto-lock with configurable unlock and close-on-lock behavior Analytics & Tools: In-panel trading report (win rate, profit factor, net P/L, avg win/loss); CSV export; Economic Calendar; Task Scheduler (10 tasks, 18 action types); Price Alerts; Cancel-on-Level (CNCL); chart screenshot

Installation

Copy the .ex5 file to your MQL5/Experts/ folder (or install from MQL5 Market). Drag the EA from the Navigator onto your chart. Configure inputs and click OK. Enable Algo Trading in the MT5 toolbar (green robot icon) so the EA can place orders. The floating panel appears on the chart. Drag it by its title bar to reposition.

2. Panel Overview

A free demo is available for evaluation on a demo account. See the product page for the latest download link: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/769841

The title bar shows TradeAssistant | SYMBOL. Drag it to move the panel. The – button minimizes to title-bar only. Seven tabs appear below the title bar:

Tab Purpose TRADE Order planning lines, risk calculator, order placement, presets, auto-management shortcuts, tools, quick jump CLOSE Bulk close/cancel, grid tag management, partial close, profit/loss targets, trade lock MANAGE Breakeven settings, broker pending trail, trailing stop configuration RISK Over-trading frequency rules, day loss limits, lock behavior, risk-block history PARTS Multi-level partial TP and SL schedules (up to 10 levels each), dynamic spacing STATS Trading history report: win rate, profit factor, net P/L; CSV export INFO Live account data, position summary, day/week/month P/L, risk monitor, hotkey reference

TRADECLOSEMANAGERISKPARTSSTATSINFO

Color Themes: Six built-in themes (Dark, Darker, Slate, Classic, Light, Light Modern) plus Custom. Cycle with the THEME button in the TOOLS row. The AUTO MANAGEMENT and TOOLS sections in the TRADE tab are collapsible via their [–]/[+] header buttons.

3. TRADE Tab — Order Planning & Execution

TRADE Tab — LINE ORDERS, RISK CALCULATOR, PLACE ORDERS, ENTRY MODE, AUTO MANAGEMENT, TOOLS, and QUICK JUMP sections

LINE ORDERS Section

LINES: ON/OFF — Toggles three interactive chart lines: Entry (blue), SL (red), TP (green). Drag lines to any price; lot size and R:R update instantly. Spread is shown as Sprd: XX.X pips . Two live clocks: Svr HH:MM (broker server time) and Bar MM:SS (countdown to bar close).

Trade Presets (up to 32)

Each preset stores all panel settings plus Entry/SL/TP line positions. < / > navigate and apply presets. The name display shows slot index and name (e.g., Preset [1/3]: Preset 9 ).

NEW — Save current settings as a new named preset

— Save current settings as a new named preset UPD — Overwrite the selected preset with current settings

— Overwrite the selected preset with current settings DEL — Delete the selected preset

Entry, SL, TP and Lots Controls

Control Description Entry Current entry price (blue). Set by dragging the entry line. Lots + –/+ Manual lot size. Read-only when LOT CALC is ON. SL + –/+ Stop-loss price or pip distance. Red. MODE: PRICE/PIPS Toggle between absolute price and pip distance input for SL/TP. TP + –/+ Take-profit price or pip distance. Green. R:R Live reward-to-risk ratio, updates automatically.

RISK CALCULATOR Section

LOT CALC: ON/OFF — Enables automatic lot sizing based on risk mode and Entry→SL distance. When ON, the Lots field is read-only. Risk Mode button cycles through 9 modes:

Label Mode % BAL % of current account balance % EQ % of current equity (includes floating P/L) % MARG % of available free margin % REF % of user-defined reference amount (Ref $ row appears below) % PD % of previous day's closing balance % PW % of previous week's closing balance % PM % of previous month's closing balance $ USD Fixed dollar amount (account currency) FIXED No auto-sizing; manual lots only

Risk: – [value] + — Set the risk amount (% or $). R:R: – [value] + — Target reward:risk; adjusting moves the TP line. When % REF mode is active, a Ref $: –/+ row appears to set the reference notional.

PLACE ORDERS Section

Button Key Action BUY MKT B Buy Market at current Ask SELL MKT S Sell Market at current Bid BUY PND U Buy Limit/Stop pending (or virtual if VPend ON) SELL PND D Sell Limit/Stop pending (or virtual if VPend ON)

Lot sizing includes estimated commission when InpRiskLotsIncludeComm is enabled (default ON), ensuring actual risk after fees precisely matches your target.

Cmt: text field — Custom order comment. If blank, auto-fills TradeAssistant | local order time .

OCO / HideSLTP / VPend Toggle Row

Button Description OCO One-Cancels-Other: when one pending fills, all other pending orders for this symbol are cancelled. HideSLTP Virtual SL/TP: new orders placed without broker SL/TP; EA monitors and exits at virtual levels. VPend Virtual Pending: pending orders are simulated locally; no broker order until price reaches entry.

When HideSLTP or VPend is ON, a VTRIG button appears to select the fill/exit test price source: ASK / BID / MID / CLOSE (last chart bar close).

ENTRY MODE Section

MODE button cycles: SINGLE (one order at entry price) → MULTI (multiple simultaneous orders; Count + Split mode: Equal/ASC/DESC) → GRID (series of pending orders at intervals).

Grid-specific controls: Count –/+ (number of legs), Curve (lot distribution: EQUAL/ASC/DESC), Step (pips) –/+ (price spacing between legs).

AUTO MANAGEMENT Section (Collapsible)

Control Key Description BE: ON/OFF E Toggle auto-breakeven. Trigger setting shown (e.g., trig 12.0pip ). Configure in MANAGE tab. TRAIL: ON/OFF T Toggle trailing stop. Active mode shown on right button. Configure in MANAGE tab. PARTIAL % — Displays current partial close % (shared with CLOSE tab and TRAIL PARTIAL mode). LOCK ALL A Global lock — blocks new orders on all symbols. LOCK SYM L Symbol lock — blocks new orders on current symbol only.

TOOLS Section (Collapsible)

Six tool buttons in two rows: SCRSHOT | ALERT | CNCL (row 1) and ECON CAL | SCHED | THEME (row 2). See for details.

QUICK JUMP Section

Three symbol buttons for fast chart switching. Filled in priority order: open positions → InpFavoriteSymbols → InpSwitcherSymbols → current symbol. Click to switch chart to that symbol.

4. CLOSE Tab — Bulk Close & Grid Management

CLOSE Tab — CLOSE POSITIONS, grid tag management, directional close, partial close, profit/loss targets, and TRADE LOCK sections

CLOSE POSITIONS Section

Button Key Description CLOSE ALL C Close all positions on all symbols and cancel all pending orders. CLOSE LINE M Toggle a chart line trigger. When ARMED, touching it closes all positions once. ARM @ NOW — Place the close-all trigger line at current Bid and arm it immediately. CLOSE+PND SYM X Close all positions on the current symbol and cancel its pending orders. CANCEL PENDING P Cancel all broker and virtual pending orders on all symbols. CLOSE GRID SYM — Close only positions tagged as grid legs on current symbol. CANCEL GRID PND — Cancel only grid-tagged pending orders on current symbol. GRID APPLY SL/TP — Apply current LINE_SL and LINE_TP prices to all grid positions/orders on current symbol. GRID BE NOW — Move SL to breakeven immediately for all filled grid legs on current symbol. GRID TRAIL: ON/OFF — Toggle per-ticket trailing for all grid positions on current symbol.

Grid Tag Management

Each grid placement receives an auto-generated tag string. Navigate tags with < / >. The status line shows: F: [float P/L] Pos: [count] Pnd: [pending] — turns red with TRIG when a threshold is breached.

Button Description TAG CLOSE Close all positions and cancel all pending legs for the selected tag. TAG BE Move SL to breakeven for all filled legs of the selected tag. TAG TR ON/OFF Enable/disable per-ticket trailing for the selected tag's legs. TAG TOPUP→N Add missing pending legs to restore the tag to its original count N. TAG REBUILD N Close/cancel existing legs and place a fresh new grid with count N. TOPUP STRICT: ON/OFF ON: fills only missing index slots. OFF: appends from highest existing leg. TOPUP MKT FB: ON/OFF ON: if pending placement fails, fall back to a market order for that leg.

Tag Ovrd: ON/OFF — per-tag profit/loss thresholds independent of global grid targets. P [amount] –/+ (profit close threshold $) and Loss [amount] –/+ (loss close threshold $). Set to 0 to disable.

Directional & Partial Close

CLOSE ALL BUY — Close all open long positions on all symbols

— Close all open long positions on all symbols CLOSE ALL SELL — Close all open short positions on all symbols

— Close all open short positions on all symbols CLOSE PROFIT (+) — Close all positions with positive floating P/L

— Close all positions with positive floating P/L CLOSE LOSS (–) — Close all positions with negative floating P/L

— Close all positions with negative floating P/L Partial Close: – [%] + → PARTIAL CLOSE button — Reduce each open position by the specified percentage

Profit / Loss Targets

Read-only (set in inputs): Close All Profit $, Close All Loss $, Close Sym Profit $, Close Sym Loss $ — auto-close triggers when floating P/L reaches these thresholds. Set to 0 to disable.

Editable on-panel (Grid targets): Grid Profit $: –/+ and Grid Loss $: –/+ — when total grid floating P/L crosses these thresholds, grid legs are closed automatically.

LOCK ALL (A) / LOCK SYM (L) also appear in the TRADE LOCK section at the bottom.

5. MANAGE Tab — Breakeven & Trailing Stop

MANAGE Tab — BREAK EVEN toggle, BREAKEVEN SETTINGS, BROKER PENDING TRAIL, and TRAILING STOP SETTINGS sections

BREAK EVEN

The full-width BREAK EVEN: ON/OFF button globally enables or disables auto-breakeven (same as E hotkey).

Breakeven Settings

Control Description Trigger: – [value] + [unit ►] How far price must move in profit before SL moves to BE. Click unit button to cycle: pip (fixed pips) → R (R-multiple of risk distance) → % P (% of entry price) → % TP (% of entry→TP distance) Offset: – [pips] + Pips above entry (for longs) the SL is moved to — locks in a small profit instead of breaking exactly even. Grayed out when Auto is ON. [X] Offset = Spread+Commission Auto offset: calculates spread + estimated commission so the BE trade is cost-neutral or better.

BROKER PENDING TRAIL Section

Trails unexecuted broker pending orders as price moves, keeping them close to market:

Limit trail: – [pips] + — Trail distance for Buy Limit / Sell Limit orders. 0 = disabled.

[pips] — Trail distance for Buy Limit / Sell Limit orders. 0 = disabled. Stop trail: – [pips] + — Trail distance for Buy Stop / Sell Stop orders. 0 = disabled.

TRAILING STOP SETTINGS Section

TRAIL: ON/OFF toggles trailing globally (T hotkey). The mode button cycles through 8 modes:

Mode Description NONE Trail disabled PIPS Classic pip-based: SL follows price at a fixed pip distance once profit > Start pips HI/LO Candle high/low: SL set to low (longs) or high (shorts) of last completed bar MA Moving average: SL tracks a configurable MA value SAR Parabolic SAR: SL follows the SAR indicator ATR ATR-based: SL at ATR × multiplier from price. Sub-toggle: ATR: bid/ask (distance from live price) vs ATR: bar H/L (anchored to previous bar High/Low) FRACTALS Fractal trailing: SL moves to most recent fractal low (longs) or fractal high (shorts) PARTIAL Partial-close trailing: closes a percentage of the position when the trail condition is met

Start (pips) — profit before trailing activates. Dist (pips) — trail distance (or ATR multiplier). Step (pips) — minimum movement before SL updates.

RESET reverts to input defaults. APPLY persists settings to the chart for survival across EA reattach.

6. RISK Tab — Over-Trading & Loss-Lock Protection





RISK Tab — OVER-TRADING panel with frequency limits, cooldowns, day loss controls; LOCK BEHAVIOR; APPLY/RESET; last 10 risk-blocked opens

OVER-TRADING Section

Three scope buttons define which trades are counted: Sym: All/Chart (all symbols or current only), Mag: All/EA (all magic numbers or this EA only), Typ: All/Buy/Sell (direction filter).

Each rule row has a checkbox [X]/[ ] to enable/disable, a –/value/+ spinner, and a live counter showing used / limit on the right:

Row Description Month max Max trade opens allowed in the current calendar month Week max Max trade opens allowed in the current calendar week Day max Max trade opens allowed today (server date) Hour max Max trade opens allowed in the current clock hour Minute max Max trade opens allowed in the current minute — prevents burst entries Min after OPEN Cooldown minutes after any trade opens before next entry is allowed Min after CLOSE Cooldown minutes after any trade closes before next entry is allowed Day loss $: –/+ Max dollar loss today (closed P/L). When exceeded, new opens are blocked. 0 = off. [X] Max day loss % Max daily loss as % of day-start equity. Blocks new opens when reached. [X] Max day profit % Daily profit target lock: blocks new opens when today's profit reaches this % of day-start equity. [X] Max open trades Max simultaneous open positions allowed. Live count shown on right.

ADV: OFF/ON (top right) reveals advanced controls: Sym Loss $, Sym %, Week Loss $, Month $ thresholds.

The dark Today Summary Box shows: Today closed (total closed P/L in $ and %), Today net (equity change since day start), and Restriction — current block reason in green (None) or red/orange.

LOCK BEHAVIOR Section

Button Description Unlock Next Day: ON/OFF ON: risk locks triggered today are automatically released at next day start. OFF: locks require manual clearing. Close On Lock: ON/OFF ON: triggering a risk lock immediately closes all open positions. OFF: existing positions remain open; only new opens are blocked.

RESET reverts all RISK tab values to EA input defaults. APPLY persists current settings to the chart (TA_PSM_* mementos). Changes take effect immediately; APPLY only saves them for reattach survival. A green flash in the RISK tab header confirms successful APPLY.

The Last 10 Risk-Blocked Opens log at the bottom shows the 10 most recent blocked trade attempts with timestamp, symbol, and the rule that caused the block.

7. PARTS Tab — Multi-Level Partial Close System





PARTS Tab — TP1–TP10 and SL1–SL10 tables with lot% and pips columns; Dynamic Spacing section

Pre-schedule up to 10 partial take-profit levels (TP1–TP10) and 10 partial stop-loss levels (SL1–SL10) for automatically closing portions of a position as price reaches each level.

Header Controls

Mode: Lot % / Mode: Fixed — Draft toggle: Lot% = close that % of current position; Fixed = close that absolute lot amount at each level.

/ — Draft toggle: Lot% = close that % of current position; Fixed = close that absolute lot amount at each level. Cur Sym / All Sym — Apply PARTS to current symbol only (safest) or all symbols (requires second confirmation click).

/ — Apply PARTS to current symbol only (safest) or all symbols (requires second confirmation click). [X] TP in parts — Enable scheduled partial closes at TP levels. Chart lines are drawn for active levels.

— Enable scheduled partial closes at TP levels. Chart lines are drawn for active levels. [X] SL in parts — Enable scheduled partial closes at SL levels.

Level Grid (TP1–TP10 / SL1–SL10)

Each row has three controls per side: a toggle button (TP1/SL1 etc.) to activate/deactivate in draft (changed-but-unapplied rows shown orange), a lot% edit field (percentage or fixed lots to close), and a pips edit field (distance from entry in profit direction). After clicking APPLY, chart lines are drawn for active levels and can be dragged to fine-tune.

Dynamic Spacing Section

TP1 at 20 pips / 20%, TP2 at 40 pips / 20%, TP3 at 60 pips / 20% — closes 20% at each level, leaving 40% to run to final TP.

[X] TP Dynamic / [X] SL Dynamic — Auto-distributes active levels at equal pip intervals. Start: –/+ sets the pip spacing (e.g., 10 pips places TP1 at +10, TP2 at +20, TP3 at +30...).

RESET discards draft changes. APPLY commits all changes and draws/removes chart lines. All changes are staged in draft state until APPLY.

8. STATS Tab — Trading History & CSV Export

STATS Tab — TRADING REPORT with PER/SYM/MAGIC filters, REFRESH and EXPORT CSV buttons, SUMMARY metrics

Filter Controls

Button Options Description PER TODAY / 7D / 30D / ALL History time window. TODAY = server calendar day; 7D / 30D = last N days; ALL = all terminal history. SYM CHART / ALL ACCT CHART = current EA symbol only; ALL ACCT = all symbols in terminal history. MAG ALL / EA ONLY ALL = every magic number; EA ONLY = trades placed by this EA's InpMagicNumber .

REFRESH — Re-scan deal history with current filters. Always click after changing filters. EXPORT CSV — Write filtered deals to MQL5/Files/TA_stats_[ChartID]_[timestamp].csv ; full path logged to Experts tab.

SUMMARY Metrics

Metric Description Range Date/time range of the selected window. Shows "All history loaded" for ALL period. Deals filt. Total deal rows matching filters (all entry types: IN, OUT, INOUT). Close evt. Closing deal events only (OUT + OUT_BY + INOUT — actual position closes). W/L/flat Win/Loss/Flat breakdown of closing events. Win = P/L > 0; Loss = P/L < 0; Flat ≈ 0. Win pct Win rate = wins ÷ close events × 100%. E.g., 48.6% (win/closes) . Net PL Sum of all matched deal rows' Profit + Swap + Commission. Green = profit, Red = loss. Profit f. Profit Factor = sum of winning P/L ÷ sum of |losing P/L|. Above 1.0 = profitable. Gros+/Gros- Total gross profit and total gross loss of all closing deals. Avg win/ls Average winning trade amount / average losing trade amount.

9. INFO Tab — Account Dashboard

Time, Ticket, Symbol, DealType (BUY/SELL), Entry (IN/OUT/INOUT/OUTBY), Profit, Swap, Commission, Volume, Magic — one row per deal.





INFO Tab — ACCOUNT, OPEN POSITIONS, DAY/WEEK/MONTH STATS, RISK MONITOR, and HOTKEYS sections

ACCOUNT: Balance, Equity, Floating P/L, Free Margin, Margin % — all live-updated on every tick.

OPEN POSITIONS: Total positions count, Buy Lots, Sell Lots, Symbol P/L (current symbol only).

DAY / WEEK / MONTH STATS: Day Start Equity, Today P/L, Week P/L, Month P/L, and active Locks status ( All:OFF Sym:OFF Risk:OFF ).

RISK MONITOR: Real-time equity change since day/week/month start; Lock Flags (All / Sym / Risk) shown ON/OFF.

HOTKEYS: Quick-reference table for all keyboard shortcuts (see ).

10. Tools Row — Screenshot, Alert, CNCL, Calendar, Scheduler

Row 1: SCRSHOT | ALERT | CNCL

SCRSHOT — Takes a PNG screenshot of the full chart, saved to MQL5/Files/Screenshots/ . Check the Experts log for the full path.

ALERT — Opens the Alert menu overlay. Up to 48 price alert rules simultaneously. Each rule defines: trigger price (fixed price or chart line), direction (Above > or Below <), price source (Bid/Ask/Mid), and action type (8 variants: Popup, Push, Sound, Email, combinations). The icon lights up when any alerts are armed.

CNCL — Opens the Cancel-on-Level menu. Up to 48 cancel rules. Each rule defines: trigger price or chart line, direction (Above/Below), and action (cancel all pending, cancel symbol pending, close all, close symbol, etc.). Useful for auto-cancelling pending orders if price moves against you.

Row 2: ECON CAL | SCHED | THEME





ECON CAL — Economic Calendar Panel

ECON CAL button toggles a floating Economic Calendar panel driven by the MT5 built-in calendar service. The button label changes to CAL: ON when the panel is open. The panel header shows the selected date, last update time (local clock), and a ⛔ BLOCK ON badge when trade-blocking is active. The panel refreshes automatically every minute.

Day Selector

Six buttons in the top toolbar select which day to display: Today, Mon, Tue, Wed, Thu, Fri. The active day button is highlighted. Switching days rebuilds the event list immediately.

Impact Filter

Three toggle buttons filter events by impact level. Active tiers are highlighted in their respective color:

Low (gold) — routine low-impact data releases

(gold) — routine low-impact data releases Medium (orange) — notable mid-tier events

(orange) — notable mid-tier events High (red) — high-impact market-moving events (NFP, CPI, rate decisions, etc.)

Currency Filter

Currency toggle buttons are auto-derived from the current chart symbol and all symbols added to the symbol switcher. Standard 3-letter currency codes (USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, NZD, CAD, CHF, etc.) are extracted from symbol names. Commodity and index symbols are mapped to their primary influencing currency (e.g. XAUUSD / OIL → USD, GER40 → EUR, UK100 → GBP, JP225 → JPY). Click any currency button to hide its events; click again to restore them.

Event Table Columns

Column Description Time Local display time of the event (broker server time corrected for PC clock offset) Left Countdown (e.g. 2h 15m) or Passed after the event time has elapsed Cur Affected currency (e.g. USD, EUR) Imp Impact: ★ Low · ★★ Medium · ★★★ High Event Event name (e.g. Non-Farm Payrolls, CPI m/m) Actual Released value (populated after the event fires) Forecast Analyst consensus estimate Previous Prior period value

Up to 60 events are shown per day, sorted chronologically. Click any event row to select or deselect it for the Block Trading feature.

Block Trading on News Events

The bottom control bar lets you automatically block trading and close positions around selected news events. First click one or more event rows to select them, then configure the controls below and click APPLY.

Block Trading checkbox — when enabled, any attempt to open a new trade (market order or pending order) on the affected pair is rejected during the blackout window around each selected event.

— when enabled, any attempt to open a new trade (market order or pending order) on the affected pair is rejected during the blackout window around each selected event. ± Minutes — width of the blackout window in minutes before and after each selected event time. Range: 1–240 minutes; default 30. Adjust in 5-minute steps with the − / + buttons or type directly.

— width of the blackout window in minutes before and after each selected event time. Range: 1–240 minutes; default 30. Adjust in 5-minute steps with the − / + buttons or type directly. All Pairs toggle — OFF (default): only pairs whose base or quote currency matches the event currency are blocked. ON: all symbols are blocked during the event window.

— OFF (default): only pairs whose base or quote currency matches the event currency are blocked. ON: all symbols are blocked during the event window. Close Pos checkbox — when enabled, open positions on the affected pair(s) are automatically closed once at the start of each selected event's blackout window.

— when enabled, open positions on the affected pair(s) are automatically closed once at the start of each selected event's blackout window. APPLY button — commits the current selection and settings. The panel header shows ⛔ BLOCK ON and the ECON CAL button turns warning-color to confirm the block is live. Click APPLY again with no events selected to cancel all blocking.

Alert behavior is controlled by input parameters: InpBlockAlertPopup — MT5 popup when a trade is blocked; InpCloseAlertPopup — MT5 popup when a position is auto-closed. Push notifications and sound alerts are shared with other alert channels via InpAlertPush and InpAlertSound.





SCHED — Task Scheduler Panel

SCHED button toggles the Task Scheduler panel. Up to 10 tasks can be stored and run simultaneously. All tasks persist across EA restarts (saved to file on disk). The panel title reads TASK SCHEDULER [LOCAL] — all date and time values are entered and displayed in local PC time.

Creating a Task

Fill in the form at the top of the panel and click SET:

Date — target date in YYYY-MM-DD format. Use the < / > arrow buttons to step one day at a time, or type directly into the date field.

— target date in YYYY-MM-DD format. Use the / arrow buttons to step one day at a time, or type directly into the date field. Time — target time in HH:MM:SS format. Use the − / + buttons to adjust hours (H), minutes (M), or seconds (S) individually, or type directly.

— target time in HH:MM:SS format. Use the − / + buttons to adjust hours (H), minutes (M), or seconds (S) individually, or type directly. Action — drop-down with 18 action types (see table below). Click the action button to expand the drop-down; click again or select an item to close it.

— drop-down with 18 action types (see table below). Click the action button to expand the drop-down; click again or select an item to close it. Repeat — day-of-week repeat buttons: Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa . Enable any combination. Leave all off for a one-shot task that removes itself after firing. Repeating tasks reschedule to the next matching weekday at the same HH:MM:SS.

— day-of-week repeat buttons: . Enable any combination. Leave all off for a one-shot task that removes itself after firing. Repeating tasks reschedule to the next matching weekday at the same HH:MM:SS. Lots / Entry / SL / TP — visible only for order-placement actions. Entry price can be typed or linked to the ENTRY drag line on the chart. SL and TP are optional (use 0 to omit).

Trigger Modes

Each task supports two trigger modes that can be combined:

Time trigger (default) — task fires at the first incoming tick on or after the scheduled date and local time.

(default) — task fires at the first incoming tick on or after the scheduled date and local time. Price trigger — task fires when market price crosses a specified level. The trigger price can be set manually as a fixed value, or linked to a chart line: ENTRY line, SL line, TP line, or any named chart object (OBJ). Price-triggered tasks do not require a date or time.

Task Dependencies

A task can depend on another task in the list. The dependent task will only fire after its parent task has already executed. This allows chained sequences — for example: close all positions at 17:00, then place a fresh pending order at 17:01 only if the close task already fired.

18 Action Types

Category Action Description Market Orders Buy Place a Buy market order at the scheduled trigger Market Orders Sell Place a Sell market order at the scheduled trigger Pending Orders Buy Stop Place a Buy Stop pending order Pending Orders Sell Stop Place a Sell Stop pending order Pending Orders Buy Limit Place a Buy Limit pending order Pending Orders Sell Limit Place a Sell Limit pending order Close Positions Close Buy Close all Buy (long) positions on the current symbol Close Positions Close Sell Close all Sell (short) positions on the current symbol Close Positions Close Profit Close all profitable positions on the current symbol Close Positions Close Loss Close all losing positions on the current symbol Close Positions Close All Close every open position across all symbols Delete Pending Del Buy Stop Cancel all Buy Stop pending orders on the symbol Delete Pending Del Sell Stop Cancel all Sell Stop pending orders on the symbol Delete Pending Del Buy Limit Cancel all Buy Limit pending orders on the symbol Delete Pending Del Sell Limit Cancel all Sell Limit pending orders on the symbol Delete Pending Del Stop Cancel all Stop orders (Buy Stop + Sell Stop) on the symbol Delete Pending Del Limit Cancel all Limit orders (Buy Limit + Sell Limit) on the symbol Delete Pending Del All Orders Cancel every pending order across all symbols

Managing Existing Tasks

The lower section of the panel lists all active tasks. Each row shows the task number, trigger time or price, repeat pattern, action, and symbol. To modify a task click its row to load it back into the form — the SET button changes to UPD in edit mode and a CANCEL button appears to discard unsaved edits. To delete a task use the delete button on its row. One-shot tasks are automatically removed from the list after they fire.

THEME — Cycles to the next color theme. Available themes: Dark → Darker → Slate → Classic → Light → Light Modern → Custom (uses input parameter colors).

11. Keyboard Hotkeys

Key Action B Buy Market order S Sell Market order U Buy Pending order (broker or virtual) D Sell Pending order (broker or virtual) C Close All positions and cancel all pending orders X Close + Cancel all on current symbol P Cancel all Pending orders only A Toggle Lock All (blocks new trades on all symbols) L Toggle Lock Sym (blocks new trades on current symbol) T Toggle Trailing Stop ON/OFF E Toggle Breakeven ON/OFF

12. Input Parameters Reference

Core Order & Risk

Parameter Default Description InpMagicNumber 202401 Magic number for all EA orders. Used for filtering in STATS and RISK tabs. InpFixedLots 0.01 Default lot size when LOT CALC is OFF. InpRiskPercent 1.0 Default risk % for % balance/equity modes. InpRiskLotsIncludeComm true Include estimated commission in lot sizing so total cost = risk target. InpRiskCustomBase 10000 Reference notional (account currency) for % CUSTOM REF risk mode. InpCloseAllProfitMoney 0 Auto-close all when total floating profit ≥ this $ (0 = off). InpCloseAllLossMoney 0 Auto-close all when total floating loss ≤ –this $ (0 = off). InpCloseSymProfitMoney 0 Auto-close symbol when symbol profit ≥ this $ (0 = off). InpCloseSymLossMoney 0 Auto-close symbol when symbol loss ≤ –this $ (0 = off).

Breakeven & Trailing Stop

Parameter Default Description InpBETrigger 12.0 Default BE trigger value. InpBETrigUnit pip Default BE trigger unit (pip / R / % price / % TP). InpBEOffset 1.0 Breakeven offset in pips. InpBEOffsetAuto false Auto offset = spread + commission. InpTrailMode ATR Default trailing mode. InpTrailStart 15.0 Pips profit before trailing activates. InpTrailDist 10.0 Trail distance in pips (or ATR multiplier). InpTrailStep 2.0 Minimum movement to trigger SL update. InpTrailATRUseBarHL false ATR mode: use previous bar High/Low anchors instead of live Bid/Ask.

Panel, Display & Symbols

Parameter Description InpColorTheme Starting color theme: Dark / Darker / Slate / Classic / Light / Light Modern / Custom InpPanelX / InpPanelY Initial panel position in pixels from chart top-left InpSwitcherSymbols Comma-separated symbol list for the symbol switcher / quick jump bar InpFavoriteSymbols Favorite symbols shown in QUICK JUMP when no open positions occupy those slots InpAlertPush / InpAlertSound Enable push notifications / sound for alert triggers InpRiskOpenBlockPopup Show a popup when a RISK rule blocks an attempted trade

13. Chart Overlays & Order Lines

Interactive Planning Lines

When LINES: ON, three draggable horizontal lines appear: Entry (blue), SL (red), TP (green). Dragging the Entry line while SL/TP are set moves all three proportionally (maintaining pip distances) — shift the entire setup without recalculating. Right-clicking the entry line opens a quick-action menu (flip direction, market/pending toggle, cycle risk mode, delete lines).

Order Card Overlays

Each open position and pending order shows a floating card on the chart:

Green — filled/open market position

— filled/open market position Purple — broker pending order (sent to broker, awaiting fill)

— broker pending order (sent to broker, awaiting fill) Cyan/Teal — virtual pending order (simulated locally, not sent to broker)

Each card shows a live floating P/L badge (green/red). Clicking a card opens the per-ticket action menu: Close, Reverse, Partial Close, Edit SL/TP, Edit PARTS, and per-ticket BE/Trail toggles (independent of global settings). Color-shaded zones between lines show profit (green) and risk (red) areas visually.

PARTS Chart Lines

After clicking APPLY in the PARTS tab, dashed horizontal lines appear for each active TP and SL level, labeled TP1, TP2... SL1, SL2... These can be dragged to fine-tune levels after applying.

14. Persistence — What Survives EA Reload

Persisted (survive reattach)

Breakeven and Trailing Stop settings — chart mementos (TA_BE_* / TA_TRAIL_* objects)

RISK tab rules — chart mementos (TA_PSM_*) saved on APPLY

PARTS tab settings — chart mementos (TA_PART_*) saved on APPLY

Hidden SL/TP virtual levels and per-ticket PARTS — account file + chart mementos

Per-ticket BE/Trail overrides — account file + chart mementos

Trade presets (up to 32) — account-level file (TA_PRESETS_*.dat)

Panel position — chart object position

Not Persisted

Virtual pending orders — restored only from same-chart TA_VPM_* mementos (requires reattaching to the same chart while mementos exist)

— restored only from same-chart TA_VPM_* mementos (requires reattaching to the same chart while mementos exist) STATS tab filter selections — reset to defaults on reattach

— reset to defaults on reattach RISK tab changes without APPLY — changes are immediately active but lost on reattach unless APPLY was clicked

Always click APPLY on the RISK and PARTS tabs after initial setup to ensure settings survive a terminal restart.

Trade Assistant Risk Calculator — Complete User Guide

Blog post & demo: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/769841