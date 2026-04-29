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📈 Volatility Sentiment Scanner – A Complete Multi‑Timeframe Market Strength Engine
Modern trading requires more than a single indicator. Markets shift quickly, volatility expands and compresses, sentiment flips, and momentum changes direction in seconds. The Volatility Sentiment Scanner is designed to give traders a complete real‑time overview of market conditions across multiple timeframes — all in one clean dashboard.
This tool combines volatility, sentiment, momentum, volume pressure, and trend bias into a unified system that helps traders instantly identify high‑probability environments for breakouts, reversals, and trend continuation.
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🔍 What Makes the Volatility Sentiment Scanner Unique?
Most dashboards focus on one metric — volatility, volume, or trend.
This scanner integrates all of them simultaneously, giving traders a professional‑grade market map:
- ATR (current vs baseline)
- Range (current vs baseline)
- Tick Volume (current vs baseline)
- Momentum strength
- Final Volatility Score (1–10)
- Sentiment (% bullish vs bearish)
- Signal direction (BULL / BEAR / NEUTR)
- RSI slope (EMA20 angle)
- Volume Ratio (current vs average)
- Candle Strength Index (CSI)
All metrics update in real time across M15, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1.
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📊 Smart Signal Engine
The scanner generates directional signals based on institutional‑grade logic:
- Volatility expansion/compression
- Sentiment deviation
- Trend bias (EMA50 vs EMA200)
- Momentum pressure
- Volume acceleration
- Candle strength imbalance
Signals include a strength score (1–10) and classify the market as:
- BULL – bullish pressure confirmed
- BEAR – bearish pressure confirmed
- NEUTR – no clear direction
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🔔 Intelligent Alerts
You receive alerts only when a new signal appears:
- Popup
- Push notification
- Adjustable minimum alert interval
This ensures you never miss a shift in volatility or sentiment.
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🎨 Clean, Lightweight, Non‑Repainting UI
The dashboard is built entirely using OBJ_LABEL, making it:
- Fast
- Lightweight
- Market‑safe
- Non‑repainting
- Compatible with all symbols (FX, indices, crypto, metals, stocks)
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🎯 What Traders Use It For
The Volatility Sentiment Scanner is ideal for:
- Detecting volatility breakouts
- Identifying trend continuation zones
- Spotting early reversals
- Measuring market strength
- Confirming entries with multi‑TF alignment
- Filtering low‑volatility periods
- Building rule‑based trading systems
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⚙️ Inputs & Customization
You can fully adjust:
- ATR period
- Average length
- Dashboard size & position
- Font sizes
- Alert settings
Works on all timeframes and all assets. No DLLs. Market‑safe code.