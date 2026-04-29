



📈 Volatility Sentiment Scanner – A Complete Multi‑Timeframe Market Strength Engine





Modern trading requires more than a single indicator. Markets shift quickly, volatility expands and compresses, sentiment flips, and momentum changes direction in seconds. The Volatility Sentiment Scanner is designed to give traders a complete real‑time overview of market conditions across multiple timeframes — all in one clean dashboard.





This tool combines volatility, sentiment, momentum, volume pressure, and trend bias into a unified system that helps traders instantly identify high‑probability environments for breakouts, reversals, and trend continuation.





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🔍 What Makes the Volatility Sentiment Scanner Unique?





Most dashboards focus on one metric — volatility, volume, or trend.

This scanner integrates all of them simultaneously, giving traders a professional‑grade market map:





- ATR (current vs baseline)

- Range (current vs baseline)

- Tick Volume (current vs baseline)

- Momentum strength

- Final Volatility Score (1–10)

- Sentiment (% bullish vs bearish)

- Signal direction (BULL / BEAR / NEUTR)

- RSI slope (EMA20 angle)

- Volume Ratio (current vs average)

- Candle Strength Index (CSI)





All metrics update in real time across M15, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1.





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📊 Smart Signal Engine





The scanner generates directional signals based on institutional‑grade logic:





- Volatility expansion/compression

- Sentiment deviation

- Trend bias (EMA50 vs EMA200)

- Momentum pressure

- Volume acceleration

- Candle strength imbalance





Signals include a strength score (1–10) and classify the market as:





- BULL – bullish pressure confirmed

- BEAR – bearish pressure confirmed

- NEUTR – no clear direction













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🔔 Intelligent Alerts





You receive alerts only when a new signal appears:





- Popup

- Push notification

- Email

- Adjustable minimum alert interval





This ensures you never miss a shift in volatility or sentiment.





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🎨 Clean, Lightweight, Non‑Repainting UI





The dashboard is built entirely using OBJ_LABEL, making it:





- Fast

- Lightweight

- Market‑safe

- Non‑repainting

- Compatible with all symbols (FX, indices, crypto, metals, stocks)













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🎯 What Traders Use It For





The Volatility Sentiment Scanner is ideal for:





- Detecting volatility breakouts

- Identifying trend continuation zones

- Spotting early reversals

- Measuring market strength

- Confirming entries with multi‑TF alignment

- Filtering low‑volatility periods

- Building rule‑based trading systems













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⚙️ Inputs & Customization





You can fully adjust:





- ATR period

- Average length

- Dashboard size & position

- Font sizes

- Alert settings





Works on all timeframes and all assets. No DLLs. Market‑safe code.