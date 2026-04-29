Volatility Sentiment Scanner
Neural Networks

Volatility Sentiment Scanner

29 April 2026, 21:29
Michal Rauser
Michal Rauser
0
155

📈 Volatility Sentiment Scanner – A Complete Multi‑Timeframe Market Strength Engine

Modern trading requires more than a single indicator. Markets shift quickly, volatility expands and compresses, sentiment flips, and momentum changes direction in seconds. The Volatility Sentiment Scanner is designed to give traders a complete real‑time overview of market conditions across multiple timeframes — all in one clean dashboard.

This tool combines volatility, sentiment, momentum, volume pressure, and trend bias into a unified system that helps traders instantly identify high‑probability environments for breakouts, reversals, and trend continuation. 

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🔍 What Makes the Volatility Sentiment Scanner Unique?

Most dashboards focus on one metric — volatility, volume, or trend.  
This scanner integrates all of them simultaneously, giving traders a professional‑grade market map:

- ATR (current vs baseline)  
- Range (current vs baseline)  
- Tick Volume (current vs baseline)  
- Momentum strength  
- Final Volatility Score (1–10)  
- Sentiment (% bullish vs bearish)  
- Signal direction (BULL / BEAR / NEUTR)  
- RSI slope (EMA20 angle)  
- Volume Ratio (current vs average)  
- Candle Strength Index (CSI)  

All metrics update in real time across M15, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1. 

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📊 Smart Signal Engine

The scanner generates directional signals based on institutional‑grade logic:

- Volatility expansion/compression  
- Sentiment deviation  
- Trend bias (EMA50 vs EMA200)  
- Momentum pressure  
- Volume acceleration  
- Candle strength imbalance  

Signals include a strength score (1–10) and classify the market as:

- BULL – bullish pressure confirmed  
- BEAR – bearish pressure confirmed  
- NEUTR – no clear direction  



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🔔 Intelligent Alerts

You receive alerts only when a new signal appears:

- Popup  
- Push notification  
- Email  
- Adjustable minimum alert interval  

This ensures you never miss a shift in volatility or sentiment. 

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🎨 Clean, Lightweight, Non‑Repainting UI

The dashboard is built entirely using OBJ_LABEL, making it:

- Fast  
- Lightweight  
- Market‑safe  
- Non‑repainting  
- Compatible with all symbols (FX, indices, crypto, metals, stocks)  



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🎯 What Traders Use It For

The Volatility Sentiment Scanner is ideal for:

- Detecting volatility breakouts  
- Identifying trend continuation zones  
- Spotting early reversals  
- Measuring market strength  
- Confirming entries with multi‑TF alignment  
- Filtering low‑volatility periods  
- Building rule‑based trading systems  



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⚙️ Inputs & Customization

You can fully adjust:

- ATR period  
- Average length  
- Dashboard size & position  
- Font sizes  
- Alert settings  

Works on all timeframes and all assets. No DLLs. Market‑safe code. 
#Volatility Sentiment