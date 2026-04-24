Monas – User Manual (MetaTrader 5)

Complete Configuration & Usage Guide

This manual explains how to configure and use the Monas Expert Advisor (EA) on MetaTrader 5.

Each parameter is described based on its function, impact on trading behavior, and best usage practices.





1. Timeframe

Purpose

Defines the timeframe used by the EA to analyze market conditions and execute trades.

Default

H2 (2 Hours)

Explanation

It is recommended to keep the default H2 timeframe

Timeframe affects: Trade frequency Signal sensitivity Strategy stability



👉 Lower timeframe = more trades (more aggressive)

👉 Higher timeframe = fewer trades (more stable)

2. Trade Comments

Purpose

Assigns a custom label to all trades opened by the EA.

Default

Monas

Benefits

Easily identify EA trades

Separate them from: Manual trades Other EAs



3. Manage Open Positions

Controls how the EA manages active and pending orders.

Pending Expiration (minutes, 0 = OFF)

Defines how long a pending order remains active before being deleted.

Example: 60 = order expires after 60 minutes

0 = no expiration

👉 Useful to avoid entries when market conditions have changed.

Maximum Pending Orders (One Side)

Limits the number of pending BUY or SELL orders at the same time.

👉 Purpose:

Prevent overexposure

Control risk during volatile conditions

4. Lot Size Settings

Defines how trade volume is calculated.

Autolot Type

a) Fixed Money Size

Lot size is calculated based on a fixed capital portion.

Example:

Balance: $1000

Fixed Money Size: $200

➡ Lot = (1000 / 200) × 0.01 = 0.05

👉 Meaning:

Every $200 increases lot size by 0.01

✔ Scales with account growth

✔ Flexible and adaptive

b) Fixed Lot Size

Uses a constant lot size (e.g., 0.01 per trade)

✔ Simple and consistent

❌ Does not adapt to balance growth

c) Risk Per Trade (%)

Defines risk as a percentage of account balance.

Default: 10%

👉 More professional approach:

Consistent risk exposure

Better capital management

⚠️ Note: 10% is considered aggressive. Use carefully.

Leverage Note

Leverage 1:500 → use Fixed Money Size = 100

Lower leverage → recommended 200 or higher

👉 Ensures proper margin and risk balance.

Maximum Lots

Sets the maximum allowed lot size.

👉 Purpose:

Prevent excessive trade size

Protect account from over-risk

5. Stop Loss & Take Profit (SL/TP)

Controls how trades are exited.

SL/TP Type

• Fixed SLTP

SL and TP are placed directly on pending orders

✔ Transparent

✔ Suitable for standard brokers

• Virtual SLTP

SL and TP are hidden and managed internally by the EA

✔ Not visible to broker

✔ Can reduce risk of stop hunting

⚠️ Risk: If EA or VPS stops, protection is lost

• ECN SLTP

SL and TP are applied after the trade is executed

✔ Suitable for ECN accounts

✔ Prevents execution errors

Stop Loss (pips)

Distance from entry price to stop loss

👉 Defines maximum loss per trade

Take Profit (pips)

Distance from entry price to take profit

👉 Defines profit target and risk-reward ratio

6. Trailing Stop

Automatically locks in profits as price moves in your favor.

Trailing Start (pips)

Minimum profit required before trailing begins

Trailing Step (pips)

Distance between each stop loss adjustment

👉 Smaller step:

Locks profit faster

But may be too sensitive

7. Break-Even

Protects trades by eliminating risk after reaching a certain profit.

Break Even Start (pips)

Profit required before moving SL to break-even

Break Even Step (pips)

Extra pips added beyond entry when break-even is activated

👉 Example:

Entry at 1000 → BE Step 2 → SL moves to 1002

8. Risk Control

Max Drawdown Daily (0 = OFF)

Defines maximum allowed daily drawdown.

If exceeded:

All open positions are closed

All pending orders are deleted

👉 This is a critical account protection feature

9. Friday Exit

Reduces weekend risk exposure.

Friday Close All

ON → closes all positions on Friday

OFF → keeps trades open

Friday End Time

Defines when trading stops on Friday

👉 Helps avoid:

Weekend gaps

Late-week volatility

10. News Filters

Avoids trading during high-impact news events.

News Filter

Enable / Disable

Stop Trading Before News

Minutes before news when trading stops

Resume After News

Minutes after news when trading resumes

👉 Purpose:

Avoid sudden spikes

Reduce slippage risk

11. Broker Settings

Ensures safe execution under broker conditions.

Max Spread (pips)

Maximum spread allowed for opening trades

👉 If exceeded → no trade

Max Slippage (pips)

Maximum acceptable slippage during execution

Magic Number

Unique ID for the EA

👉 Allows:

Managing its own trades only

Avoiding conflicts with other EAs

📌 Final Notes

Monas is designed for:

Structured trading

Disciplined risk management

Real market adaptability

Not designed for:

Overtrading

High-risk gambling

Unrealistic profit expectations

⚠️ Risk Warning

Trading involves significant risk.

Always:

Use proper money management

Test on a demo account first

Trade only with funds you can afford to lose

Past performance does not guarantee future results.