Night Scalper™ - 75% Growth - Promo Ending Sunday

Final weekly update before the launch promotion ends

Just a final update and reminder for everyone currently forward testing the EA: the initial launch promotion officially ends this Sunday at midnight.

On Monday morning, the base price will automatically step up to $149.





Current Live Signal Data

The live signal is currently sitting at 75% growth with a 4.3% maximum drawdown.

You may have noticed that over the last couple of days, the EA has not executed any trades.

To some, a flat line on the chart might feel like the EA is broken, but this is part of the strategy and intentional.

The market conditions and volatility simply did not align with the strict mathematical parameters of the algorithm, so no orders were activated.

We only enter the market when the math dictates a clear statistical edge. Expect patience.



Some clients had orders activate this week that were not activated on the LIVE signal, which unfortunately resulted in a loss. This is exactly why I constantly emphasize that you need the right broker for this strategy to work. It is not enough to use what you believe is a low-spread broker. You need an actual true Raw/Zero spread account. Widened midnight spreads will trigger false entries or hit your stop losses prematurely.





Pricing Structure Update

As I mentioned at launch, the price of Night Scalper will continue to increase in $50 increments as the user base grows and the algorithm continues to prove itself in live market conditions.

If you have been evaluating the EA this week or are just interested and you prefer a patient, strict risk management approach, this weekend is your last chance to secure a lifetime license at the absolute lowest price of $99.

Check out the Live Signal: Live Signal

Check out Night Scalper: Night Scalper on MQL5

If you have any questions or need help, just send me a direct message here on MQL5 and I'll be happy to help you out.

Bjørn Larsen

Founder & Developer,

NoCap FX



