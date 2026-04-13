My new trading system "Kefren Bot Gold"

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**Multi-Strategy Low Risk Gold EA – 8 Years Backtest Real ticks (2018-2026)**
This Expert Advisor is a **multi-strategy trend-following system** designed specifically for trading **XAUUSD (Gold)**.
By default, only the strategies with the best risk/reward ratio are activated. The system is based on **breakout of support and resistance levels** across different timeframes and configurations, with the goal of achieving good diversification and low correlation between the individual strategies.
### Development Philosophy
Each strategy was individually optimized over a period of approximately **2.5 years**, using different time windows within the range 2019 – mid 2024. The remaining data was used as **out-of-sample** to test the robustness of each strategy.
This approach was chosen to reduce curve-fitting and improve the overall stability of the system.
### Backtest Results (2018 – 2026)
→ Link to the E
The equity curve shows steady growth over more than 8 years with a very controlled drawdown.
### Detailed Statistics
**Key Metrics:**
- Total Trades: **2,513**
- Profit Factor: **1.84**
- Net Profit: **+$3,692.42** (from $2,500 initial deposit)
- Maximum Balance Drawdown: **$194.31**
- Maximum Equity Drawdown: **$230.78**
- Expected Payoff: **1.47**
- Recovery Factor: **16.00**
The system maintains a solid performance in both long and short positions, with good distribution across different hours, days of the week, and months.
### Important Warnings
- These results are from high-quality real tick backtests.
- In live trading, factors such as variable spread, slippage, commissions, and news gaps will affect performance.
- Gold is a highly volatile instrument. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
- The EA is designed primarily for **Low Risk** mode. Conservative money management is strongly recommended.
### Who Is This EA For?
- Traders looking for a diversified, rule-based gold trading system
- Users who prefer steady growth over aggressive/high-risk strategies
- Those who value transparency and realistic expectations
The EA is currently available at a **special launch price of 39 €**.
→ Link to the EA:
If you have any questions about the system, setup, or risk management, feel free to contact me.
I will be happy to provide support and answer all your questions.
Thank you for reading and happy trading!