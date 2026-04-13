My new trading system "Kefren Bot Gold"

**Multi-Strategy Low Risk Gold EA – 8 Years Backtest Real ticks (2018-2026)**





This Expert Advisor is a **multi-strategy trend-following system** designed specifically for trading **XAUUSD (Gold)**.





By default, only the strategies with the best risk/reward ratio are activated. The system is based on **breakout of support and resistance levels** across different timeframes and configurations, with the goal of achieving good diversification and low correlation between the individual strategies.





### Development Philosophy





Each strategy was individually optimized over a period of approximately **2.5 years**, using different time windows within the range 2019 – mid 2024. The remaining data was used as **out-of-sample** to test the robustness of each strategy.





This approach was chosen to reduce curve-fitting and improve the overall stability of the system.





### Backtest Results (2018 – 2026)





→ Link to the E





The equity curve shows steady growth over more than 8 years with a very controlled drawdown.





### Detailed Statistics









**Key Metrics:**

- Total Trades: **2,513**

- Profit Factor: **1.84**

- Net Profit: **+$3,692.42** (from $2,500 initial deposit)

- Maximum Balance Drawdown: **$194.31**

- Maximum Equity Drawdown: **$230.78**

- Expected Payoff: **1.47**

- Recovery Factor: **16.00**





The system maintains a solid performance in both long and short positions, with good distribution across different hours, days of the week, and months.





### Important Warnings





- These results are from high-quality real tick backtests.

- In live trading, factors such as variable spread, slippage, commissions, and news gaps will affect performance.

- Gold is a highly volatile instrument. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

- The EA is designed primarily for **Low Risk** mode. Conservative money management is strongly recommended.





### Who Is This EA For?





- Traders looking for a diversified, rule-based gold trading system

- Users who prefer steady growth over aggressive/high-risk strategies

- Those who value transparency and realistic expectations





The EA is currently available at a **special launch price of 39 €**.

→ Link to the EA: https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/170129





If you have any questions about the system, setup, or risk management, feel free to contact me.





I will be happy to provide support and answer all your questions.





Thank you for reading and happy trading!



