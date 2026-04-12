How EA Works : https://youtu.be/budUS75LKr8

MQL5 Blogs : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/768815

MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/129411

MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/129412





























































Scanner Kalman [tambangEA]

Problem





Many traders waste time jumping from chart to chart, trying to find which symbol and timeframe is actually moving, which signal is still fresh, and which setup is already late.

By the time a trend shift is noticed manually, the best entry is often gone.

The result is familiar:

too many charts

too much noise

slow decision making

late entries

inconsistent execution

Solution

Scanner Kalman [tambangEA] is a multi-symbol, multi-timeframe trend scanner built to help you spot market direction faster and read momentum more clearly.

It combines a Kalman-based trend engine with a professional dashboard scanner, so you can monitor multiple symbols and timeframes from one chart only.

Instead of checking every chart one by one, you immediately see:

which pairs are bullish

which pairs are bearish

how old the signal is

which setups are still near/fresh

which chart should be opened next with one click

Benefits

Save time

Monitor multiple symbols and timeframes from one compact dashboard.

React faster

See fresh signals quickly before they become late.

Trade with more structure

The scanner helps you focus on the strongest directional opportunities instead of random chart browsing.

Cleaner decision flow

Use the panel as a market map, then open the exact symbol and timeframe you want instantly.

Flexible display modes

Choose the panel style that fits your workflow:

Dark Luxury Matrix

Split Panel

Heatmap Pro

Better chart awareness

The indicator helps visualize trend direction directly on the chart while the scanner gives you the broader market picture.

Features

Kalman-based trend scanner

Multi-symbol scanning

Multi-timeframe scanning

Clickable dashboard

Signal age display in bars

Near-signal highlighting

Dark Luxury Matrix panel

Split Panel with detail section

Heatmap Pro panel

Current chart signal visualization

Terminal, push, and email alert support

Custom symbol list

Custom timeframe list

Drag-and-move panel

Collapse / expand panel

Professional visual style

Theme-ready interface

Designed for fast manual analysis

How To Use

Attach Scanner Kalman [tambangEA] to any chart. Set your preferred: symbols

timeframes

panel mode

visual theme

alert options Watch the scanner table: bullish cells show upward direction

cells show upward direction bearish cells show downward direction

cells show downward direction the number shows how many bars ago the signal appeared

shows how many bars ago the signal appeared near signals help you identify fresher opportunities Click any scanner cell to open that exact symbol and timeframe. Use the chart view to confirm structure, direction, and trend context before entering a trade. Repeat the process across sessions for a faster and more organized workflow.

Disclaimer

Scanner Kalman [tambangEA] is a technical analysis tool designed to assist market scanning and decision support. It does not guarantee profits and should not be considered financial advice.

Trading Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto, and other leveraged instruments involves substantial risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always use proper risk management, lot control, and personal judgment before opening any position.

The author is not responsible for trading losses, missed trades, execution issues, broker-related problems, or any direct or indirect damage resulting from the use of this product.



