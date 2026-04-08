Road to $1,500 — Live EA Trading Journal: Week 1 Results





Live Proof. Real Money. Zero Emotions. Not a backtest. Not a demo account. This is a live $500 account running fully automated — trading Gold and Bitcoin around the clock while I do nothing.



Why This EA Is Different

The market is flooded with EAs that show beautiful backtests but collapse the moment they touch a live account. This one is different for one simple reason: everything you see here is from a live broker account, with real money, in real market conditions.

Fully automated 24/5 — the EA scans, enters, and exits trades on its own. No screen time required.

Trades two elite markets — XAUUSD (Gold) and BTCUSD (Bitcoin), two of the most liquid and profitable instruments available.

Works on micro lots — start with as little as $500 and scale up as your account grows.

61.5% live win rate — proven across 13 closed live trades, not cherry-picked backtests from 10 years ago.

Emotion-free execution — no second-guessing, no panic closes, no missed entries. The algorithm executes without hesitation.

Transparent live journal — every trade, every result, every dollar is publicly documented. Nothing is hidden.

The Live Results — Every Trade, Unfiltered

Below is the complete trade history from the live account. Green is profit. Red is loss. No trades have been removed or hidden.

# Date Pair Direction Profit / Loss Return % Outcome 1 Apr 4 BTCUSD Sell -$5.05 -0.75% Loss 2 Apr 2 XAUUSD Buy -$43.94 -0.94% Loss 3 Apr 6 BTCUSD Buy +$40.39 +2.99% Win 4 Apr 6 XAUUSD Buy +$19.99 +0.43% Win 5 Apr 6 XAUUSD Buy +$23.70 +0.51% Win 6 Apr 6 XAUUSD Buy +$22.36 +0.48% Win 7 Apr 6 XAUUSD Buy -$45.77 -0.97% Loss 8 Apr 7 XAUUSD Buy +$17.41 +0.37% Win 9 Apr 6 BTCUSD Buy -$7.93 -1.14% Loss 10 Apr 7 XAUUSD Buy -$42.92 -0.91% Loss 11 Apr 7 XAUUSD Buy +$45.67 +0.98% Win 12 Apr 7 BTCUSD Buy +$21.50 +3.15% Win 13 Apr 8 XAUUSD Buy -$36.90 -0.78% Loss — Apr 8 XAUUSD Buy -$37.05 -0.77% Open

Key stat: The EA generated $191.02 in gross profit across 8 winning trades in just 6 days — on a $500 account trading 0.01 lots. Scale your lot size and the numbers scale with it.

Performance By Instrument

Gold — XAUUSD Trades:- 10 Wins:- 6 Losses:- 4 Win rate:- 60% Net P&L +$35.50 Bitcoin — BTCUSD Trades: 3 Wins: 2 Losses: 1 Win rate: 66.7% Net P&L +$46.96

Both instruments are profitable. Bitcoin delivered the highest return per trade, while Gold provides more trade frequency and consistent volume. Running both together gives the EA more opportunities every single day.

The Road to $1,500 — This Is Just the Beginning

Started with: $500 Current balance: $509 Target: $1,500



This is a live compounding challenge — starting from $500 and letting the EA work its way to $1,500 with zero manual interference. Every trade is logged publicly. Every result is shared. You are watching this happen in real time.

"The account peaked at $557.45 after just 6 trades — a +11.5% gain in days. The EA recovered from every drawdown and finished week 1 in profit. That is the power of a rules-based, emotionless system."

Who Is This EA For?

Traders who are tired of sitting at screens and missing entries — let the bot do it for you

Beginners who want to profit from Gold and Bitcoin without needing years of experience

Small account holders starting with $500 or more looking to grow steadily

Experienced traders wanting a passive income stream running alongside their manual trading

Anyone who wants live, transparent proof before buying — not just a polished sales page

Full transparency promise: This entire blog is the proof. Every trade is listed above — the wins AND the losses. No cherry-picking, no manipulation. You are seeing the real account, in real time. When you buy this EA, you know exactly what you are getting.

Available now on MQL5 Market Ready to Let the EA Trade for You? Join traders already running this EA on Gold and Bitcoin. Plug it in, set your lot size, and let it work — 24 hours a day, 5 days a week, no emotions, no screen time. Get the EA — Buy on MQL5 Market

Join the Community Group for Live Updates Questions before buying? Message me via the community group — I respond personally.

Follow the live challenge in the community group — I post account screenshots, trade alerts, and updates every time a new trade closes. Click "Join Group" above to stay connected.











