The Impossible EA — Optimisation Settings
The Impossible EA works out of the box — attach to EURUSD M5 and trade. Default parameters are genetically optimised on 3 years of data (2023-2025). An optimised v4 .set file is also available with wider SL calibrated for live tick conditions.
EURUSD results are sensitive to broker spreads. The pullback strategy targets 20 pips TP and breakout targets 31 pips — even 1 pip of extra spread costs 3-5% of profit per trade. For best results, use a broker with tight EURUSD spreads.
⚠️ IMPORTANT
These settings are optimised for standard accounts and are not suitable for prop firm accounts. Prop firm .set files are not yet available for this EA — do not run it on a funded account without dedicated risk, drawdown, and daily loss configuration for your firm's rules.
- Always test on a demo account for at least 2–4 weeks before running on any live account
- Past performance and backtest results do not guarantee future results
- The developer is not responsible for any losses incurred on funded or personal accounts
Links
|The Impossible EA — FREE on MQL5 Market
|The Impossible Prop — on MQL5 Market — sister EA, prop-firm DD aware (EURUSD + GBPUSD M5)
|Live Signal
|MQL5 Seller Profile
|Discord Community — signals, prop firm tips, trader chat
Recommended Raw ECN Broker
The Impossible EA has been extensively tested across multiple broker conditions. For live raw-ECN forex execution, especially on EURUSD (and GBPUSD when enabled), we recommend RoboForex for tighter pricing and cleaner fills with this strategy profile.
Open Recommended Raw ECN Broker (RoboForex)
Default Parameters
All v4.91 defaults listed below. Three independent strategies — each with its own session, filters, and day blocking.
Pullback Strategy
|Parameter
|Default
|PB_Enabled
|true
|TP_Pips
|20
|SL_Pips
|5
|PB_TrendEMA
|50
|PB_PullbackEMA
|20
|PB_RSI_Low / High
|40 / 60
|PB_MinADX / MaxADX
|15 / 35
|PB_MinEMASlope
|0.12
|PB_SessionStart / End
|9 / 12 GMT
|PB_TradeDirection
|1 (Buy Only)
|PB_MinBarsBetween
|11
|PB_MaxLossesPerDay
|3
|PB_MaxTradesPerDay
|2
|PB_BlockWednesday
|true
|PB_BlockFriday
|true
|PB_BlockDNRegime
|true
Breakout Strategy
|Parameter
|Default
|BO_Enabled
|true
|BO_TP_Pips / SL_Pips
|31 / 12
|BO_LookbackBars
|60
|BO_BufferPips
|3.0
|BO_MinRange / MaxRange
|10 / 80
|BO_SessionStart / End
|8 / 16 GMT
|BO_ExcludeStart / End
|14 / 15
|BO_SellExcludeStart / End
|10 / 12
|BO_BuyExcludeStart / End
|8 / 10
|BO_BuyExclude2Start / End
|14 / 15
|BO_MinBarsBetween
|5
|BO_BlockTuesday
|true
|BO_BlockWednesday
|true
|BO_BlockFriday
|true
RSI Reversal Strategy
|Parameter
|Default
|RSI_Enabled
|true
|RSI_TP_Pips / SL_Pips
|6 / 6
|RSI_Period
|8
|RSI_Oversold / Overbought
|30 / 70
|RSI_MaxADX
|25
|RSI_SessionStart / End
|6 / 16 GMT
|RSI_BlockWednesday
|true
Risk and Trade Management
|Parameter
|Default
|RiskPerTrade
|3.0%
|CompoundAggressive
|true
|MaxOpenTrades
|1
|MaxDailyLoss
|30%
|MaxDrawdown
|50%
|MaxSpread
|20
|CooldownBars
|4
|MaxTradesPerHour
|10
|UseBreakeven
|true (trigger 10, offset 3)
|UseTrailingStop
|true (start 10, step 6)
|SpreadMultiplier
|3
|EnableShield
|true (400% arm, 10% DD)
|MagicNumber
|88888
Regime Filter
|Parameter
|Default
|EnableRegimeFilter
|true
|RegimeEMAPeriod
|50
|RegimeLookback
|4
|RegimeMinSlope
|0.30
|RegimeDirectional
|false
|RegimeAllowFlat
|false
News Filter
|Parameter
|Default
|EnableNewsFilter
|true
|NewsMinutesBefore
|30
|NewsMinutesAfter
|15
Optimised Set File
v4 is a reliability upgrade over v3. The v3 .set used a 5-pip SL that showed strong results on OHLC — but on Every Tick (Random Delay), the tight SL was destroyed by real spreads and slippage. v4 fixes this with wider SL/TP calibrated to actual ATR, reduced risk sizing, and a consecutive-loss circuit breaker.
What changed from defaults to v4 (15 parameters):
|Parameter
|Default
|v4
|Why
|SL_Pips
|5
|10
|5 pips too tight for real tick data — normal spread/slippage triggers stop before move develops
|TP_Pips
|20
|15
|ATR=1.8 pips/bar — 20 pips rarely reached in current conditions
|RiskPerTrade
|3.0%
|2.0%
|Reduced position sizing with wider SL — same dollar risk per trade
|MaxSpread
|20
|35
|Was blocking valid trades — raised but still protective
|CooldownBars
|4
|6
|Reduces revenge trading after SL streaks
|MaxConsecLosses
|0 (off)
|3
|Global circuit breaker — pauses ALL strategies after 3 consecutive losses until next day
|PB_MaxTradesPerDay
|2
|3
|Wider SL = fewer stops hit, allow more opportunity
|PB_TradeDirection
|1 (Buy Only)
|0 (Both)
|Allows sell trades — regime filter handles direction
|PB_SessionStart / End
|9 / 12
|7 / 15
|Wider pullback window to catch more setups
|RSI_Enabled
|true
|false
|Minimal contribution in recent data — disabled to reduce noise
|BreakevenTrigger
|10
|8
|Proportional to new SL=10 (80% trigger ratio)
|TrailingStart
|10
|8
|Earlier trailing engagement with wider SL
|TrailingStep
|6
|5
|Tighter trail step — locks profit faster on real tick data
|RegimeMinSlope
|0.30
|0.10
|Flat markets kept EA inactive at 0.30 — lowered threshold
|RegimeAllowFlat
|false
|true
|Allows trading when weekly regime is flat
Consecutive Loss Circuit Breaker (new in v4): MaxConsecLosses=3 pauses all strategies after 3 consecutive losses until the next trading day. On EA restart, RecoverStatsFromHistory() rebuilds the loss counter from broker deal history — no state is lost on restart or reconnection.
Every Tick validation (Q1 2026): +15.6% ($1,000 → $1,156), 105 trades, 59.0% win rate, 13.1% max DD. Random Delay outperforms OHLC (+4.9%) — proving v4 is not overfit. v3's tight SL was artificially inflated on OHLC; v4's SL=10 survives both tick models.
How to Load a Set File
- Download the .set file (request via comment or PM)
- Open MT5 and attach the EA to EURUSD M5
- In the EA inputs tab, click Load and browse to the downloaded file
- Click OK — all parameters are applied
To return to defaults at any time, click Reset in the inputs tab.
Version History
|Date
|Set File
|Changes
|Mar 2026
|v4 (current)
|Reliability upgrade. SL widened 5→10, TP reduced 20→15, RiskPerTrade 3→2%, MaxConsecLosses=3 circuit breaker added. RSI strategy disabled. Regime filter loosened (MinSlope 0.30→0.10, AllowFlat=true). Trailing start/step tightened for live tick conditions. 15 parameters changed.
|Feb 2026
|v3
|OHLC-optimised. Strong in-sample but tight SL=5 failed on Every Tick (Random Delay). Superseded by v4.
|Jan 2026
|v1
|Initial release. Default parameters.
From the same author — The Impossible Prop (EURUSD + GBPUSD)
Want to run EURUSD on a prop firm 100K challenge? The Impossible EA's sister product — The Impossible Prop — is a session-breakout scalper purpose-built for the standard 5% / 10% drawdown framework on EURUSD and GBPUSD M5. Two genetically tuned instances run side-by-side on the same account with a built-in Parallel Awareness layer: when one halts the other respects it, correlated same-direction entries can be blocked, and a combined daily-trade cap can govern the pair as a unit.
4-month verified out-of-sample: +6.9% / 65.5% win rate / 87 trades / ~7.8% peak DD / 0 prop breaches. Hard TP + hard SL on every trade. Same single binary also runs on personal accounts via one toggle.
→ View The Impossible Prop on MQL5 Market
Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading involves significant risk. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.