The Impossible EA — Optimisation Settings
Trading Systems

The Impossible EA — Optimisation Settings

5 April 2026, 08:35
MORTAH Technology Limited
Paul Raymond Heckles
5
817

The Impossible EA — Optimisation Settings

The Impossible EA works out of the box — attach to EURUSD M5 and trade. Default parameters are genetically optimised on 3 years of data (2023-2025). An optimised v4 .set file is also available with wider SL calibrated for live tick conditions.

EURUSD results are sensitive to broker spreads. The pullback strategy targets 20 pips TP and breakout targets 31 pips — even 1 pip of extra spread costs 3-5% of profit per trade. For best results, use a broker with tight EURUSD spreads.

⚠️ IMPORTANT

These settings are optimised for standard accounts and are not suitable for prop firm accounts. Prop firm .set files are not yet available for this EA — do not run it on a funded account without dedicated risk, drawdown, and daily loss configuration for your firm's rules.

  • Always test on a demo account for at least 2–4 weeks before running on any live account
  • Past performance and backtest results do not guarantee future results
  • The developer is not responsible for any losses incurred on funded or personal accounts

Links

The Impossible EA — FREE on MQL5 Market
The Impossible Prop — on MQL5 Market — sister EA, prop-firm DD aware (EURUSD + GBPUSD M5)
Live Signal
MQL5 Seller Profile
Discord Community — signals, prop firm tips, trader chat


Recommended Raw ECN Broker

The Impossible EA has been extensively tested across multiple broker conditions. For live raw-ECN forex execution, especially on EURUSD (and GBPUSD when enabled), we recommend RoboForex for tighter pricing and cleaner fills with this strategy profile.

Open Recommended Raw ECN Broker (RoboForex)

Default Parameters

All v4.91 defaults listed below. Three independent strategies — each with its own session, filters, and day blocking.

Pullback Strategy

Parameter Default
PB_Enabled true
TP_Pips 20
SL_Pips 5
PB_TrendEMA 50
PB_PullbackEMA 20
PB_RSI_Low / High 40 / 60
PB_MinADX / MaxADX 15 / 35
PB_MinEMASlope 0.12
PB_SessionStart / End 9 / 12 GMT
PB_TradeDirection 1 (Buy Only)
PB_MinBarsBetween 11
PB_MaxLossesPerDay 3
PB_MaxTradesPerDay 2
PB_BlockWednesday true
PB_BlockFriday true
PB_BlockDNRegime true

Breakout Strategy

Parameter Default
BO_Enabled true
BO_TP_Pips / SL_Pips 31 / 12
BO_LookbackBars 60
BO_BufferPips 3.0
BO_MinRange / MaxRange 10 / 80
BO_SessionStart / End 8 / 16 GMT
BO_ExcludeStart / End 14 / 15
BO_SellExcludeStart / End 10 / 12
BO_BuyExcludeStart / End 8 / 10
BO_BuyExclude2Start / End 14 / 15
BO_MinBarsBetween 5
BO_BlockTuesday true
BO_BlockWednesday true
BO_BlockFriday true

RSI Reversal Strategy

Parameter Default
RSI_Enabled true
RSI_TP_Pips / SL_Pips 6 / 6
RSI_Period 8
RSI_Oversold / Overbought 30 / 70
RSI_MaxADX 25
RSI_SessionStart / End 6 / 16 GMT
RSI_BlockWednesday true

Risk and Trade Management

Parameter Default
RiskPerTrade 3.0%
CompoundAggressive true
MaxOpenTrades 1
MaxDailyLoss 30%
MaxDrawdown 50%
MaxSpread 20
CooldownBars 4
MaxTradesPerHour 10
UseBreakeven true (trigger 10, offset 3)
UseTrailingStop true (start 10, step 6)
SpreadMultiplier 3
EnableShield true (400% arm, 10% DD)
MagicNumber 88888

Regime Filter

Parameter Default
EnableRegimeFilter true
RegimeEMAPeriod 50
RegimeLookback 4
RegimeMinSlope 0.30
RegimeDirectional false
RegimeAllowFlat false

News Filter

Parameter Default
EnableNewsFilter true
NewsMinutesBefore 30
NewsMinutesAfter 15

Optimised Set File

v4 is a reliability upgrade over v3. The v3 .set used a 5-pip SL that showed strong results on OHLC — but on Every Tick (Random Delay), the tight SL was destroyed by real spreads and slippage. v4 fixes this with wider SL/TP calibrated to actual ATR, reduced risk sizing, and a consecutive-loss circuit breaker.

What changed from defaults to v4 (15 parameters):

Parameter Default v4 Why
SL_Pips 5 10 5 pips too tight for real tick data — normal spread/slippage triggers stop before move develops
TP_Pips 20 15 ATR=1.8 pips/bar — 20 pips rarely reached in current conditions
RiskPerTrade 3.0% 2.0% Reduced position sizing with wider SL — same dollar risk per trade
MaxSpread 20 35 Was blocking valid trades — raised but still protective
CooldownBars 4 6 Reduces revenge trading after SL streaks
MaxConsecLosses 0 (off) 3 Global circuit breaker — pauses ALL strategies after 3 consecutive losses until next day
PB_MaxTradesPerDay 2 3 Wider SL = fewer stops hit, allow more opportunity
PB_TradeDirection 1 (Buy Only) 0 (Both) Allows sell trades — regime filter handles direction
PB_SessionStart / End 9 / 12 7 / 15 Wider pullback window to catch more setups
RSI_Enabled true false Minimal contribution in recent data — disabled to reduce noise
BreakevenTrigger 10 8 Proportional to new SL=10 (80% trigger ratio)
TrailingStart 10 8 Earlier trailing engagement with wider SL
TrailingStep 6 5 Tighter trail step — locks profit faster on real tick data
RegimeMinSlope 0.30 0.10 Flat markets kept EA inactive at 0.30 — lowered threshold
RegimeAllowFlat false true Allows trading when weekly regime is flat

Consecutive Loss Circuit Breaker (new in v4): MaxConsecLosses=3 pauses all strategies after 3 consecutive losses until the next trading day. On EA restart, RecoverStatsFromHistory() rebuilds the loss counter from broker deal history — no state is lost on restart or reconnection.

Every Tick validation (Q1 2026): +15.6% ($1,000 → $1,156), 105 trades, 59.0% win rate, 13.1% max DD. Random Delay outperforms OHLC (+4.9%) — proving v4 is not overfit. v3's tight SL was artificially inflated on OHLC; v4's SL=10 survives both tick models.

How to Load a Set File

  1. Download the .set file (request via comment or PM)
  2. Open MT5 and attach the EA to EURUSD M5
  3. In the EA inputs tab, click Load and browse to the downloaded file
  4. Click OK — all parameters are applied

To return to defaults at any time, click Reset in the inputs tab.

Version History

Date Set File Changes
Mar 2026 v4 (current) Reliability upgrade. SL widened 5→10, TP reduced 20→15, RiskPerTrade 3→2%, MaxConsecLosses=3 circuit breaker added. RSI strategy disabled. Regime filter loosened (MinSlope 0.30→0.10, AllowFlat=true). Trailing start/step tightened for live tick conditions. 15 parameters changed.
Feb 2026 v3 OHLC-optimised. Strong in-sample but tight SL=5 failed on Every Tick (Random Delay). Superseded by v4.
Jan 2026 v1 Initial release. Default parameters.

From the same author — The Impossible Prop (EURUSD + GBPUSD)

Want to run EURUSD on a prop firm 100K challenge? The Impossible EA's sister product — The Impossible Prop — is a session-breakout scalper purpose-built for the standard 5% / 10% drawdown framework on EURUSD and GBPUSD M5. Two genetically tuned instances run side-by-side on the same account with a built-in Parallel Awareness layer: when one halts the other respects it, correlated same-direction entries can be blocked, and a combined daily-trade cap can govern the pair as a unit.

4-month verified out-of-sample: +6.9% / 65.5% win rate / 87 trades / ~7.8% peak DD / 0 prop breaches. Hard TP + hard SL on every trade. Same single binary also runs on personal accounts via one toggle.

→ View The Impossible Prop on MQL5 Market

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading involves significant risk. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.