The Impossible EA — Optimisation Settings

The Impossible EA works out of the box — attach to EURUSD M5 and trade. Default parameters are genetically optimised on 3 years of data (2023-2025). An optimised v4 .set file is also available with wider SL calibrated for live tick conditions.

EURUSD results are sensitive to broker spreads. The pullback strategy targets 20 pips TP and breakout targets 31 pips — even 1 pip of extra spread costs 3-5% of profit per trade. For best results, use a broker with tight EURUSD spreads.

⚠️ IMPORTANT These settings are optimised for standard accounts and are not suitable for prop firm accounts. Prop firm .set files are not yet available for this EA — do not run it on a funded account without dedicated risk, drawdown, and daily loss configuration for your firm's rules. Always test on a demo account for at least 2–4 weeks before running on any live account

for at least 2–4 weeks before running on any live account Past performance and backtest results do not guarantee future results

The developer is not responsible for any losses incurred on funded or personal accounts

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Recommended Raw ECN Broker

The Impossible EA has been extensively tested across multiple broker conditions. For live raw-ECN forex execution, especially on EURUSD (and GBPUSD when enabled), we recommend RoboForex for tighter pricing and cleaner fills with this strategy profile.

Open Recommended Raw ECN Broker (RoboForex)

Default Parameters

All v4.91 defaults listed below. Three independent strategies — each with its own session, filters, and day blocking.

Pullback Strategy

Parameter Default PB_Enabled true TP_Pips 20 SL_Pips 5 PB_TrendEMA 50 PB_PullbackEMA 20 PB_RSI_Low / High 40 / 60 PB_MinADX / MaxADX 15 / 35 PB_MinEMASlope 0.12 PB_SessionStart / End 9 / 12 GMT PB_TradeDirection 1 (Buy Only) PB_MinBarsBetween 11 PB_MaxLossesPerDay 3 PB_MaxTradesPerDay 2 PB_BlockWednesday true PB_BlockFriday true PB_BlockDNRegime true

Breakout Strategy

Parameter Default BO_Enabled true BO_TP_Pips / SL_Pips 31 / 12 BO_LookbackBars 60 BO_BufferPips 3.0 BO_MinRange / MaxRange 10 / 80 BO_SessionStart / End 8 / 16 GMT BO_ExcludeStart / End 14 / 15 BO_SellExcludeStart / End 10 / 12 BO_BuyExcludeStart / End 8 / 10 BO_BuyExclude2Start / End 14 / 15 BO_MinBarsBetween 5 BO_BlockTuesday true BO_BlockWednesday true BO_BlockFriday true

RSI Reversal Strategy

Parameter Default RSI_Enabled true RSI_TP_Pips / SL_Pips 6 / 6 RSI_Period 8 RSI_Oversold / Overbought 30 / 70 RSI_MaxADX 25 RSI_SessionStart / End 6 / 16 GMT RSI_BlockWednesday true

Risk and Trade Management

Parameter Default RiskPerTrade 3.0% CompoundAggressive true MaxOpenTrades 1 MaxDailyLoss 30% MaxDrawdown 50% MaxSpread 20 CooldownBars 4 MaxTradesPerHour 10 UseBreakeven true (trigger 10, offset 3) UseTrailingStop true (start 10, step 6) SpreadMultiplier 3 EnableShield true (400% arm, 10% DD) MagicNumber 88888

Regime Filter

Parameter Default EnableRegimeFilter true RegimeEMAPeriod 50 RegimeLookback 4 RegimeMinSlope 0.30 RegimeDirectional false RegimeAllowFlat false

News Filter

Parameter Default EnableNewsFilter true NewsMinutesBefore 30 NewsMinutesAfter 15

Optimised Set File

v4 is a reliability upgrade over v3. The v3 .set used a 5-pip SL that showed strong results on OHLC — but on Every Tick (Random Delay), the tight SL was destroyed by real spreads and slippage. v4 fixes this with wider SL/TP calibrated to actual ATR, reduced risk sizing, and a consecutive-loss circuit breaker.

What changed from defaults to v4 (15 parameters):

Parameter Default v4 Why SL_Pips 5 10 5 pips too tight for real tick data — normal spread/slippage triggers stop before move develops TP_Pips 20 15 ATR=1.8 pips/bar — 20 pips rarely reached in current conditions RiskPerTrade 3.0% 2.0% Reduced position sizing with wider SL — same dollar risk per trade MaxSpread 20 35 Was blocking valid trades — raised but still protective CooldownBars 4 6 Reduces revenge trading after SL streaks MaxConsecLosses 0 (off) 3 Global circuit breaker — pauses ALL strategies after 3 consecutive losses until next day PB_MaxTradesPerDay 2 3 Wider SL = fewer stops hit, allow more opportunity PB_TradeDirection 1 (Buy Only) 0 (Both) Allows sell trades — regime filter handles direction PB_SessionStart / End 9 / 12 7 / 15 Wider pullback window to catch more setups RSI_Enabled true false Minimal contribution in recent data — disabled to reduce noise BreakevenTrigger 10 8 Proportional to new SL=10 (80% trigger ratio) TrailingStart 10 8 Earlier trailing engagement with wider SL TrailingStep 6 5 Tighter trail step — locks profit faster on real tick data RegimeMinSlope 0.30 0.10 Flat markets kept EA inactive at 0.30 — lowered threshold RegimeAllowFlat false true Allows trading when weekly regime is flat

Consecutive Loss Circuit Breaker (new in v4): MaxConsecLosses=3 pauses all strategies after 3 consecutive losses until the next trading day. On EA restart, RecoverStatsFromHistory() rebuilds the loss counter from broker deal history — no state is lost on restart or reconnection.

Every Tick validation (Q1 2026): +15.6% ($1,000 → $1,156), 105 trades, 59.0% win rate, 13.1% max DD. Random Delay outperforms OHLC (+4.9%) — proving v4 is not overfit. v3's tight SL was artificially inflated on OHLC; v4's SL=10 survives both tick models.

How to Load a Set File

Download the .set file (request via comment or PM) Open MT5 and attach the EA to EURUSD M5 In the EA inputs tab, click Load and browse to the downloaded file Click OK — all parameters are applied

To return to defaults at any time, click Reset in the inputs tab.

Version History

Date Set File Changes Mar 2026 v4 (current) Reliability upgrade. SL widened 5→10, TP reduced 20→15, RiskPerTrade 3→2%, MaxConsecLosses=3 circuit breaker added. RSI strategy disabled. Regime filter loosened (MinSlope 0.30→0.10, AllowFlat=true). Trailing start/step tightened for live tick conditions. 15 parameters changed. Feb 2026 v3 OHLC-optimised. Strong in-sample but tight SL=5 failed on Every Tick (Random Delay). Superseded by v4. Jan 2026 v1 Initial release. Default parameters.

From the same author — The Impossible Prop (EURUSD + GBPUSD)

Want to run EURUSD on a prop firm 100K challenge? The Impossible EA's sister product — The Impossible Prop — is a session-breakout scalper purpose-built for the standard 5% / 10% drawdown framework on EURUSD and GBPUSD M5. Two genetically tuned instances run side-by-side on the same account with a built-in Parallel Awareness layer: when one halts the other respects it, correlated same-direction entries can be blocked, and a combined daily-trade cap can govern the pair as a unit.

4-month verified out-of-sample: +6.9% / 65.5% win rate / 87 trades / ~7.8% peak DD / 0 prop breaches. Hard TP + hard SL on every trade. Same single binary also runs on personal accounts via one toggle.

→ View The Impossible Prop on MQL5 Market

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading involves significant risk. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.