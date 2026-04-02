🚀 [ +24.39% in March | +6.24% in April] Golden Ideal Pro EA — Live Account





Hello traders,

Two days into April and the account is already up +6.24%. March closed at +24.39%. The total 2026 return is now +32.15%, all on a live verified account.





👉 Get Your Copy: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/167548





📊 Live Trading Statistics

Period Returns% March 2026 +24.39% 🟢 April 2026 (so far) +6.24% 🟢 2026 Total +32.15% 🚀



✅ All trades are Live and Verified from MQL5. Open the live signal and see exactly how the EA performs in real market conditions.







⚙️ How It Trades

Golden Ideal Pro trades exclusively XAUUSD. The TX700 strategy enters the market when momentum, short-term structure, and volatility all confirm the same direction. Each trade has a fixed stop loss and take profit. No martingale, no grid.

Live stats: 70% win rate, 2.35 profit factor, 100% automated trading.





📈 Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2364307





⏳April Has Just Started

April has just started and the EA is already trading. March showed what this system is capable of. If you want to be part of April's results, now is the time to get in. Do not miss April's returns.





👉 Get Your Copy: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/167548









⚠️ DISCLAIMER: Trading Forex/CFDs carries risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Test on demo accounts first and only trade capital you can afford to lose.

Results may vary by different broker, leverage, market conditions, and settings.



