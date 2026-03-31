🏆 +24.39% in Just 3 Weeks - 'Golden Ideal Pro' March 2026 Results

Hello traders,

March was a great month for Golden Ideal Pro. The EA used the GOLD TX700 strategy and placed 12 trades over 3 weeks of live trading. The results were impressive. The strategy works in a simple way. Some trades close with bigger wins, and some close with small losses. That is normal and expected. The EA is designed so that at the end of the month the profits exceed the losses, and that leads to great returns. March proved it. 12 trades. 3 weeks. +24.39% profit.





👉 Get Your Copy here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/167548





📈 Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2364307





Don't Miss April Results

March was just the beginning. April is coming and Golden Ideal Pro is ready to find more great trades using the GOLD TX700 strategy. Do not miss out on the next results. Get Golden Ideal Pro today, attach it to your chart with the GOLD TX700 strategy, and get ready for some amazing results in April.









You are able to watch the Full Results on the following YouTube video.









⚠️ DISCLAIMER: Trading Forex/CFDs carries risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Test on demo accounts first and only trade capital you can afford to lose. Results may vary by different broker, leverage, market conditions, and settings.







